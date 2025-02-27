Toyota Hilux Travo Spied Testing – The New Face Of Fortuner?

Even though pickup trucks are not a popular genre for a market like India, the enthusiasts love them for their versatility. Catering to this niche is Toyota Hilux, which is set to get a new model in the form of Toyota Hilux Travo. For the first time, Hilux Travo has been spied testing abroad, which could potentially hint at the new face of Fortuner SUV.

Toyota Hilux Travo Spied Testing

For the first time, Toyota Hilux Travo has been spied. As seen in the recent spy shots, Hilux Travo gets an all new fascia that looks a lot more modern and less aggressive, in some ways. The dual cab body shell seen in these spy shots suggest that it is largely the same as current 8th Gen model called Hilux Revo.

That said, Toyota is likely to position upcoming Hilux Travo as a new Generation model, a strategy we saw with the recently launched 9th Gen Camry. Design wise, we can see a new fascia with sleeker headlights and LED DRLs connected by what looks like a plastic trim and could bear TOYOTA lettering or a logo.

New grill is larger at the top which tapers towards the bottom. This particular test mule has a radar module in the lower grill for ADAS features. There are small circular fog lamps that may be LEDs. Antenna is still a conventional unit and is present at the front. ORVMs get cameras for 360 cameras function and blindspot assistance.

We can also see a silver element in lower bumper that might be a genuine bash plate instead of a fake skid plate. Alloy wheel design is new and gets tall profile tyres, owing to its off-road credibility. Side profile looks vastly the same as the current model and the interior sneak peek shows the same front seats as current model.

The new fascia for Fortuner?

Currently in its 8th generation, Toyota Hilux is a world renowned pickup truck, popular for its reliability and dependability. Hilux is based on the IMV ladder-frame chassis on which Toyota Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV are positioned. Both of these vehicles are more popular than Hilux in India.

An update to Hilux, is highly likely to spawn updates to Fortuner and Crysta, which is exciting news for Indian market. Sadly, these spy shots do not show the dashboard and associated interior changes. We can expect a redesigned dashboard with larger screens with wireless smartphone connectivity, front and rear ventilated seats, probably a sunroof among other features.

Powering the Toyota Hilux Travo will be a 2.8L Turbo Diesel engine with a 48V mild hybrid engine, promising 10% more fuel savings as opposed to current model. This engine will generate 201 bhp of peak power and up to 500 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Hilux Travo is expected to launch in Thailand in 2nd half of 2025 and India will probably get it in 2026.

