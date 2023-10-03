Toyota Hints Two New Off-Road SUVs And A Scooter – FJ Cruiser Revival?

After a 17-year-long production run, Toyota discontinued FJ Cruiser recently, which enjoys cult following in off-road world

At the unveiling of Land Cruiser 250 Series event, Toyota’s presentations included three new products greyed-out. Two of these three products are off-road-worthy SUVs, one large modern crossover design and one smaller old-school boxy design. Apart from these, Toyota even showed an off-road three-wheeler scooter as well.

Toyota Hints Two New Off-Road SUVs

The Japanese automotive juggernaut’s Land Cruiser lineup is very popular in off-road scene. With the launch of Land Cruiser 250 Series, Toyota intends to offer a rugged off-roader that may give Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler, a run for their money. In a recent presentation, Toyota showed two greyed-out SUVs and a scooter.

Starting with the one on the left, it bears semblance with Toyota Compact Cruiser EV concept that debuted in 2021. We say this because the similarities between these are uncanny.

That said, some aspects are likely to be toned down in production-spec model. There is a good probability of this being FJ Cruiser’s replacement, which went out of production recently after a 17-year-long run. The vehicle in Toyota’s presentation looks almost identical to Compact Cruiser EV concept.

We’re talking about similarities in profile, LED headlights, DRL signature, beefy bumpers, LED tail lights, doors, and overall silhouette. Production version has a rear-mounted spare wheel, higher ground clearance, off-road tyres, and more generic ORVMs, and lacks a few flamboyant elements seen on concept vehicle. A fully electric powertrain is highly likely too.

Rear doors are now conventional as opposed to suicide-door layout of FJ Cruiser. Toyota could launch these vehicles around 2025. Both production-spec version of Compact Cruiser and the second SUV in Toyota’s presentation may take Land Cruiser name.

The new off-road 3W scooter from Toyota

Speaking of, second SUV in Toyota’s presentation is more modern and has a sleeker body style. Looking at the closed-off front grill, this could also be a fully electric offering. Family DNA from Toyota’s BZ series are very scarce too. It is a much larger vehicle than the supposedly FJ Cruiser replacement mentioned above.

There was a 3-wheeled minimal and futuristic-looking electric scooter in the same presentation. It has two wheels at front and one at the rear. Saddle holds just a rider. This may be fully electric too. Toyota is referring to this scooter as a ‘new approach to mobility’.

Maybe this scooter has a foldable design and is bundled with a Land Cruiser vehicle as a recreational vehicle, or sold separately. Either way, it has a quirky appeal and is likely to attract a lot of eyeballs. Possibilities of these vehicles making it to India are thin, but we may get the new mid-size SUV instead.