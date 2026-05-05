Toyota Hydrogen Scooter Patent Filed – Based On Suzuki Burgman

Toyota hydrogen powered scooter uses hydrogen fuel cell technology, which could make it costlier than hydrogen internal combustion engine (HICE) models

While there is a strong focus on BEVs, alternative green fuel options are also being actively researched. One option that appears to have strong potential is hydrogen, which can be used in fuel cell technology or internal combustion engines. Cars like Toyota Mirai and Hyundai Nexo are already using hydrogen and we have also seen trucks, buses and even trains running on hydrogen.

However, use of hydrogen in two wheelers is yet to reach commercial production. In a welcome development for green mobility, Toyota has filed a patent for a hydrogen fuel cell scooter. This is based on an older version of Suzuki Burgman 400. Let’s check out the details.

Swappable hydrogen tank

Leading Japanese OEMs including Toyota and Suzuki already have an active collaboration for developing HySE (Hydrogen Small mobility & Engine) technology. It is likely that they are also collaborating on hydrogen fuel cell technology for two wheelers. Toyota’s patent for its hydrogen fuel cell scooter is based on a Burgman fuel cell prototype that was unveiled in 2011.

More recently, Suzuki had also showcased a HICE based Burgman concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Toyota could be focusing on hydrogen fuel cell technology for two wheelers, given its strong experience in this area. The patent reveals that Toyota is also looking into the practical aspects of the scooter and not just the fuel cell technology.

One of the useful features is a removable hydrogen tank, placed around the floorboard area. This is quite similar to removable battery packs in an electric scooter. It is convenient and allows users to load the fuel quickly and in a safe manner. With a removable hydrogen tank, the hassle of filling hydrogen at a gas station is completely eliminated.

Easy pull out mechanism

In the patent, Toyota has also shown two different ways of removing the tank. In one method, a hinged mechanism is used to pull out the cylinder holder to one side. Another method shows a scissor linkage system, which is used to pull out the cylinder holder. Trials are likely to be conducted to understand which method is most convenient, safe and reliable.

Using pre filled cylinders could also be a necessity for hydrogen fuel cell propulsion systems and not just a matter of convenience and safety. That’s because fuel cells typically require cleaner hydrogen in comparison to HICE units. With pre filled cylinders, the risk of contamination during transport can be avoided.

Hydrogen fuel cell is also greener than HICE. It has zero emissions when the hydrogen is sourced from renewable sources such as solar powered electrolysis. The only byproduct is water, which is pushed out via the exhaust. In comparison, HICE can lead to byproducts such as nitrogen oxides.

While Toyota has filed a patent for its hydrogen fuel cell scooter, Indian OEMs like TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto are also working on hydrogen powered two wheelers. With a swappable cylinder based setup, such vehicles may be easier to handle in comparison to electric two wheelers with heavy battery packs. However, hydrogen powered two wheelers could be expensive, limiting their overall potential in the initial stages.