Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition Launched – Rs 32k Stylish Upgrade

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, adding a distinctive, sportier edge to its popular SUV. This limited-edition styling package enhances the Hyryder’s premium design with an exclusive aerodynamic body kit, comprising a Front Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, and Side Skirts. The Aero Edition package, priced at Rs 31,999, is available across all Hyryder grades and can be added to any existing or new variant, allowing buyers to personalize their SUV’s appearance.

Toyota Hyryder Aero Edition Updates

The Aero Edition is offered in four colours — White, Silver, Black, and Red, giving customers a range of premium tones to complement the bold styling. The Front Spoiler adds a sharper and more assertive look to the SUV’s front fascia, while the Rear Spoiler enhances both aerodynamics and sportiness. The Side Skirts, meanwhile, give the Hyryder a more planted, performance-inspired stance. Toyota says the Aero Edition is designed for customers seeking individuality, sophistication, and enhanced street presence — blending style with Toyota’s reputation for reliability and innovation.

Since its launch in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has emerged as one of Toyota’s most successful SUVs in India, having surpassed 1.68 lakh units in sales. Positioned as a leader in the B-SUV segment, the Hyryder continues to attract customers with its combination of advanced technology, comfort, and strong hybrid powertrain options.

Powertrain and Technology

The Hyryder is available with two powertrains — a Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric system and a Neo Drive petrol variant. The Strong Hybrid features Toyota’s e-drive transmission, running 40% of the distance and 60% of the time in pure electric mode, delivering an impressive fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l. The Neo Drive variant, powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series engine, is offered with both 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions, including 2WD and 4WD options for added versatility.

Design and Features

The Hyryder’s signature design elements include a Crystal Acrylic Grille, twin LED DRLs, and sculpted body lines paired with 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin exudes luxury with ventilated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other highlights include wireless charging, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, rear recline seats, and rear AC vents — ensuring both comfort and convenience for Indian families.

Toyota further enhances customer satisfaction with 66 official accessories, a 3-year/100,000 km warranty (extendable to 5 years/220,000 km), and an 8-year/160,000 km hybrid battery warranty, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to peace of mind and long-term ownership value.

Priced from Rs 10.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now gains even more visual appeal with the new Aero Edition, making it an attractive choice for SUV buyers who want to combine Toyota’s trusted performance with a bold, premium aesthetic.