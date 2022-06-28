Toyota HyRyder Automatic In Blue Colour, Rear Disc – New Teaser

The new HyRyder SUV will be Toyota’s bulldog in the highly competitive compact SUV space

Toyota India is riding the massive wave of success from Innova Crysta and Fortuner. But the rest of their lineup is in a confused state. They have the Camry sedan, ridiculously overpriced Vellfire MPV, and the recently launched Hilux pickup truck. But these are niche vehicles targeting niche demographic and not the mainstream customer demographic in mainstream car segments.

That was supposed to change with Glanza and Urban Cruiser. But they were just rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars and were received by the audience in that fashion too. It was Hy time (get it?) for Toyota to launch something really NEW, for the mass segment. Sure, upcoming HyRyder SUV is co-developed with Maruti Suzuki. But both companies have a free hand on their designs and that is reflected in the spied test mules too.

Toyota HyRyder SUV Automatic – New Teaser

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki both lacked a good SUV for C Segment SUV space where the South Koreans and Germans have been partying all along. So, both companies have joined hands in developing a high-tech Hybrid platform on which both their SUVs will be based. Toyota had recently teased the new HyRyder’s interiors and exteriors but now, we have been teased with some dynamic driving shots of the automatic variant.

From what we can see and interpret, Toyota India seems to have taken a lot of design inspiration from their global runaway success RAV4. Especially from the front, it reminds us a lot of the RAV4 with its large geometrical air dam, angular LED DRL with triple slat design and the blue colour scheme. The wheels look striking too. The teaser also shows rear disc brakes of HyRyder.

Coming to the name, HyRyder, Toyota is laying emphasis that it will be a hybrid vehicle. It will come with 2 different powertrain options. The lower-spec trims will get a mild-hybrid system and the higher-spec trims will get a more robust high-voltage architecture hybrid system. Both systems are coupled with a 1.5L K15 petrol engine and are not PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle). The former will only be limited to engine start/stop and energy recuperation. The latter will get additional features like small bursts of electric assistance in propulsion. We can also expect it to cover small distances on electric power alone.

Features & Launch

In terms of features, we can expect HyRyder to get all the features and creature comforts that are currently on offer in the segment. Prominent among them are, connected car tech, a sunroof, a free-standing touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a powered driver seat, HUD, a good music system and more.

Toyota could also offer an AWD system. This is interesting as it will be the only one to offer AWD in the segment unless Maruti Suzuki also incorporates it in their upcoming compact SUV.

In terms of pricing, we can expect HyRyder to be aggressively priced at least with introductory offers starting from around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh). Toyota will unveil the HyRyder on July 1st and the Maruti Suzuki SUV based on a similar platform will follow later. When launched, it will compete with segment leader Hyundai Creta and others like Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and upcoming Maruti Vitara compact SUV.