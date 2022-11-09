Toyota HyRyder CNG, Glanza CNG Launched – Mileage, Price

Toyota India has launched Glanza CNG as well as HyRyder CNG today – Prices start from Rs 8.43 lakh onwards

With demand for CNG cars on the rise, manufacturers are trying to increase CNG variants in their line-up. Maruti is the current leader when it comes to CNG cars, with over 10 lakh sales till date. Other manufacturers include the likes of Hyundai and Tata Motors.

Today, Toyota announced their entry into the CNG segment with the launch of two cars – Glanza CNG and HyRyder CNG. Glanza CNG will be offered in two trims of G and S. Prices will be Rs 8.43 lakh and Rs 9.46 lakh respectively. Prices of the HyRyder CNG variant have not been revealed yet. They will be revealed soon.

Toyota HyRyder CNG, Glanza CNG Launched

New Toyota Glanza CNG will be powered by the same 1.2L 4-cylinder K12 engine that it already gets. It makes around 90 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque when run on petrol. It is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

When run on CNG, this Dual Jet engine makes 76 bhp of power and 98.5 Nm of torque. Mileage claimed is 30.61 km/kg. Toyota HyRyder CNG will be powered by a 1.5 liter petrol engine. Transmission will be via 5 speed MT. Mileage claimed stands at 26.1 km/kg.

Where features are concerned, the Glanza CNG sees no change. It comes in with the same signature chrome front grille, LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs along with LED tail lamps. It also sports the same front bumper design with chrome fiber, automatic ORVMs, auto-dimming interior rear view mirror and rides on alloy wheels.

The interiors include features such as leather wrapped steering wheel, head up display unit, 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Hello Google and Hey Siri voice commands. Automatic climate control, 360-degree parking camera, head-up display, automatic headlights and cruise control are also a part of the features while Toyota’s i-Connect technology supports remote access and control, find-my-car and geo fencing, etc.

Safety and Features

Where safety equipment is concerned, the Toyota Glanza gets brake assist, automatic door lock, high speed alert, rear parking sensors, cruise control and vehicle stability assist along with 6 airbags (front, side and curtain).

Speaking about Toyota HyRyder – It gets 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging facility, head up display unit, push button start/stop feature and ventilated front seats. It also gets a panoramic sun-roof, automatic AC controls, smartwatch integration, Siri and Google Assistant integration, connected car features and remote ignition. The safety kit consists of a total of 6 airbags, 360 degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and vehicle stability control.