Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition Offers Free Accessories Worth 51K

Toyota is offering Hyryder Festival Limited Edition with G and V trims, bundled with both non-hybrid and hybrid variants in festive season

Around the festive season, many car manufacturers offer special editions or special offers and even price cuts to attract buyers. This is probably the best time for car buyers too, as they are spoiled with options and attractive offers. Toyota is boosting the sales of its Hyryder compact SUV by launching Festival Limited Edition. Let’s take a look.

Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition

The compact SUV space has been dominated by Hyundai Creta for a very long time. However, Toyota and Maruti Suzuki duo have pushed themselves quite a bit and have climbed the ladder of success. Together, Grand Vitara and Hyryder sold a whopping 15,555 units, in August 2024, challenging the Creta 16,762 units.

To close the gap further, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.03 lakh (Ex-sh) with Grand Vitara along with Domonion Edition free accessory pack. Toyota, on the other hand, is offering what it calls Festival Limited Edition with Hyryder, which is a culmination of 13 Toyota Genuine Accessories.

To boost sales around the festive season, Toyota is offering Hyryder Festival Limited Edition as complimentary at no added expense to buyers. So, the package consisting of Rs 50,817 worth of 13 accessories are offered for free. This attractive offer is likely to appeal to value-conscious buyers.

The company is offering this limited period edition only with mid-spec G and top-spec V trim levels. Both non-hybrid and Hybrid variants are bestowed with this offer. Thus the price for Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition starts from Rs 14.49 lakh for mid-spec G trim (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 20 lakh for top-spec V Hybrid trim.

What does it get?

As part of the Festival Limited Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a slew of Toyota Genuine Accessories. These accessories are worth Rs 50,817, if bought standalone. As part of this offer, Toyota is offering them as complementary at no extra cost for buyers.

On the outside, the package includes accessories like visors for all four doors, new mud flaps and a bunch of chrome accessories. These chrome garnishes can be seen in front and rear bumpers, around headlights, door handles, on side body cladding, tailgate and fenders. There’s a new chrome logo on offer as well.

Add-ons on the inside are more functional. Some of the prominent ones are 3D floor mats, foot-well illumination and lastly, a dashcam. Rest of the features, powertrains and other attributes remain as they were.

