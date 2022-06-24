Toyota HyRyder First Official Teaser – LED Headlight, Taillight

Toyota’s version of the upcoming compact SUV will be called HyRyder while Maruti’s iteration of the SUV is rumoured to be named Vitara

There has been a lot of conjecture regarding the joint development of a compact SUV from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki that will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. As both versions of the SUV step closer to production, new crucial details have emerged from a press release shared by the manufacturers.

Series production of Toyota’s version of the SUV which will be named HyRyder will reportedly commence from August this year. Internally codenamed D22, this SUV is expected to make its maiden appearance on 1 July 2022.

Toyota HyRyder First Official Teaser

On the other hand, Maruti’s iteration of the SUV is expected to roll off the assembly line a month after its Toyota counterpart. Reports have also speculated that Maruti’s version of the upcoming C-segment SUV could be called Vitara, although it will be an entirely different model from Suzuki Vitara sold in international markets. Maruti’s iteration of the SUV has been internally codenamed YFG.

The SUV has been developed by Suzuki. Hence, contrary to previous reports, the upcoming C-segment compact SUV will be underpinned by the Global-C architecture sourced from Suzuki and not Toyota’s TNGA-B or DNGA platform. The Global-C platform currently underpins models like Maruti Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and the global-spec Vitara. Below is the first official teaser of the Toyota HyRyder, with the caption – Get ready for the hybrid wave. HY there. Wouldn’t you agree that it’s #HYTime our drives kept up with the times? Stay tuned. #Hybridlife

That said, manufacturing operations for both versions of the SUV will be handled by Toyota at the company’s Bidadi-based facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka. In fact, Toyota has confirmed that both SUVs will be global products and will be exported to overseas markets in Europe and Africa. Other than underpinnings, both SUVs will also share the same powertrain options.

Mild- & Strong-Hybrid Powertrains on offer

The latest press release has also confirmed powertrain options for the upcoming SUV duo. Both SUVs will be offered two 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet naturally aspirated petrol engine options- one in a mild-hybrid state and the other in a strong-hybrid form. The former will be good enough to kick out 103 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque while the latter can dish out around 115 bhp.

Transmission duties will be carried out either by a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox on the mild-hybrid unit. The strong-hybrid unit, on the other hand, will be exclusively paired with an e-CVT gearbox similar to the one seen in the recently launched Honda City Hybrid.

Further, it has also been confirmed that both SUVs will be offered with a first-in-segment AWD option in the mild-hybrid powertrain. The strong hybrid setup will come with the self-charging & FWD (front-wheel drive) system.

Expected Launch, Price

We expect both SUVs to be priced aggressively starting at around Rs 10.00 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. While Toyota’s iteration of the upcoming compact SUV is expected to be launched by the end of August, Maruti’s version of the SUV could hit markets during the festive season later this year.