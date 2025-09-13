Toyota Hyryder, Glanza, Taisor, Rumion Prices Slashed – New GST Rates

The price reduction will apply to all models in the company portfolio as the company passes on full benefit to customers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a revision on prices across its product range. This price cut follows the new 2.0 GST norms that come into effect from 22nd September 2025. Here we check out the new pricing for Toyota Glanza, Rumion, Taisor and Hyryder depending on variant.

Toyota Price Cut – Glanza and Rumion

Toyota Glanza comes in with a price cut of around 8.5% across most variants as the GST percentage is reduced from 29% to 18%. It starts off at the base E MT 1.2 liter petrol manual trim that sees a price cut by Rs 59,600 from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 6.39 lakh. There is also a price cut of Rs 68,000 on the S MT to Rs 7.74 while the S CNG MT carries a reduced price of Rs 75,000 to Rs 8.06 lakh.

Higher price cuts are seen on the G CNG MT and V MT by Rs 84,000 to Rs 8.96 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh respectively. The highest reduction in price will be for the 1.2 liter petrol AMT V variant which was earlier at Rs. 9.99 lakh. It sees a reduction by Rs. 85,300 to a reduced price of Rs. 9.14 lakh.

Toyota Rumion MPV sees a price cut by around 3.45% across most variants as GST rates reduce from 45% to 40%. Starting with the base S trim, the price cut is at Rs 37,200 from Rs 10.81 lakh to Rs 10.44 lakh. The SMT trim sees a Rs 37,000 price cut to Rs 10.44 lakh while the CNG variant is down by Rs 41,000 to Rs 11.36 lakh. The highest reduction is on the V 1.2 liter petrol variant that was earlier at Rs. 14.10 lakh. Its ex-showroom price now comes down by Rs. 48,600 to Rs. 13.61 lakh.

Toyota Taisor, Hyryder Prices Slashed

Toyota Taisor sees its GST percentage reduced from 29% to 18% as per new 2.0 GST norms with price reduction upto Rs 1.11 lakh. The Urban Cruiser Taisor E MT trim which was earlier priced at Rs 7.89 lakh is now down by Rs 67,000 to Rs 7.21 lakh while the highest price cuts are seen on the V Turbo MT by Rs 99,000 to Rs 10.63 lakh from an earlier price of Rs 11.63 lakh. There is also a price cut of Rs 1,03,000 on the G Turbo AT to Rs 11.07 lakh while the top spec V Turbo AT trim, earlier with a price tag of Rs 13.03 lakh, sees a price cut of Rs 1,11,000 to Rs 11.91 lakh.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder sees a price change by 2.09% to 3.43% across most variants. The base Neo Drive E MT sees a price cut by 39,000 to Rs 10.95 lakh while the highest reduction in price is seen on the Neo Drive V AT AWD which was earlier priced at Rs 18.94 lakh. It comes down by Rs 65,000 to Rs 18.29 lakh. There is also the SHEV V variant that was earlier priced at Rs 19.99 lakh. It sees a Rs 42,000 price reduction to Rs 19.57 lakh.

This new pricing will have a powerful impact on sales through the months ahead. Dealers are expected to see one of the strongest festive seasons, projecting increased sales volumes during the 42 day period that starts off with Navratri on 22nd September 2025.