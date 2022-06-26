Toyota HyRyder Interiors Teased For First Time – Touchscreen, Dashboard

Toyota is all set to unveil its all new compact SUV, which is likely to be called HyRyder

Toyota has announced that they will be unveiling a new car in India on 1st July 2022. As the unveil date draws closer, more details of the product have started to surface online. Apart from spy shots, the Bangalore based company has also started sharing official teasers.

Suzuki and Toyota, both have been jointly working upon 2 new SUVs, which will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Around a couple of years ago, both brands lacked availability of a suitable product which could compete within the compact SUV segment. In multiple countries across the globe, the compact SUV segment has been growing, year after year, despite all kinds of challenges.

Hence, it made sense for the global partners to bring in all new ground-up products. Till now, the brands were focusing on product sharing and badge engineering, where vehicles like Baleno and Vitara Brezza from Suzuki were used by Toyota, along with its own badges and names (Glanza/Urban Cruiser).

Toyota HyRyder Interiors Teased

In the teaser video, we can see AC controls with manual buttons, dual tone dashboard in premium soft leather brown and black with silver accent and a free-standing large touchscreen infotainment system. At the start of the teaser, you also get to see that the car will come with connected tech.

Toyota’s all new SUV will likely be baptized as the HyRyder while name for Maruti’s product could be Vitara. While Toyota hasn’t confirmed the name yet, we believe, there could be 2-3 reasons why the HyRyder name makes sense. Firstly, it was leaked during TVC shoot, secondly, Toyota has already filed a trademark for the name Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

Apart from these two, other reasons include a) It will have a high ride, thanks to profile, b) Name seems to be in sync with Toyota’s international portfolio which includes models like Hi-Ace and Hilux, c) Model comes along with Hybrid tech (and hence the ‘Hy’ instead of ‘Hi’). Earlier this week, Toyota teased the exterior of HyRyder. Today, they have teased the interiors.

Toyota Maruti – Platform Sharing

Toyota and Suzuki will be sharing vehicle’s architecture, parts and powertrains, between their two upcoming compact SUVs. However, aesthetically, both products will have their own individual identities. It is an age-old combination, which has been used by the likes of Hyundai and Kia (Creta/Seltos, Venue/Sonet), Skoda and VW (Kushaq/Taigun, Slavia/Virtus).

To compete in a highly cluttered segment, Toyota and Maruti are expected to make their offerings feature loaded. Some of the expected features include Heads-Up Display, wireless phone charging, powered driver seat, sunroofs, 360 degree camera, cruise control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, drive modes, electronic stability control, multiple airbags and a large touch-screen infotainment unit.

Powertrain

Under the hood, both SUVs are expected to feature a 1.5 litre 4 cylinder K15 petrol motor. This unit will come mated to two different types of hybrid setups – Mild Hybrid and Strong Hybrid. Mild Hybrid trims will also have the option to choose All-Wheel Drive configuration while the strong hybrid trims will be limited to Front wheel drive configurations only.

Powertrain combination of the mild hybrid trim should dish out 103hp while the strong hybrid kit should deliver 116 hp. Strong hybrid trims will have options to switch between multiple models like pure-electric, engine-only and hybrid. No diesel engine option will be on offer. Production will start in August at the Toyota India plant near Bangalore.

Post launch, Toyota HyRyder will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. Introductory pricing might start around INR 10-11 lakhs (ex-sh), however, fully loaded trims are expected to command a price tag of somewhere around INR 20 lakhs (on-road).