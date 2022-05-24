Toyota HyRyder Name Registered For Upcoming Creta Rival SUV

Upcoming SUVs from Toyota and Maruti, codenamed D22 and YFG respectively, will feature a first in segment self-charging hybrid powertrain

It is a well-established fact that Maruti and Toyota have joined hands and are currently developing a C-segment SUV that will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others. There will be two iterations of the same SUV donning their respective brand logos- Maruti and Toyota.

While both SUVs will be based on the same underpinnings, they will flaunt completely distinct top hats with different exterior design. Both versions of the upcoming SUV have been spied testing under heavy camouflage on multiple occasions recently.

Toyota HyRyder Name Registered

It has come to light that Toyota’s iteration of the SUV will be launched before its Maruti counterpart. Internally codenamed D22 by Toyota, this mid-size SUV could make its global debut in June this year followed by its market launch in August. New report claims that it will be christened as HyRyder upon launch. Toyota HyRyder SUV will rival Creta. This is the second name registered by Toyota, with Hy as prefix. They have also registered Innova HyCross.

On the other hand, Maruti’s iteration of the SUV, which has been codenamed YFG, could hit showrooms across the country around Diwali this year. Moreover, it has also been revealed that manufacturing duties for the upcoming SUV for both brands will be exclusively handled by Toyota. Both versions of the SUV will be built at Toyota’s Bidadi-based facility near Bengaluru in Karnataka. This SUV will be underpinned by a heavily localised version of Toyota’s global TNGA platform.

This comes as a stark contrast since presently models shared between the two brands are based on Suzuki’s platforms and not the other way around. These include Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are essentially rebadged derivatives of Maruti Baleno and Brezza. While the premium hatch is based on the Heartect platform, the subcompact SUV is underpinned by Global C architecture.

Hybrid Powertrain from Toyota

Toyota also dropped a teaser on its social media handle recently as part of its ‘Hum Hai Hybrid’ campaign which promotes self-charging electric vehicles. People in the know speculate that this campaign has something to do with the upcoming C-segment compact SUV. Media reports suggest that both iterations of this SUV could feature a self-charging hybrid technology.

While Toyota is still tightlipped about technical details of the upcoming self-charging hybrid powertrain, speculations are rife that Toyota could borrow the powertrain of Yaris Cross Hybrid which is offered in select countries. It features a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine working in tandem with a battery and a 59kW electric motor. This setup automatically switches between hybrid and pure EV modes.

The combined power output between the IC engine and electric motor stands at around 114 bhp, with the former offering 120 Nm of peak torque while the latter 141 Nm. This hybrid setup results in a claimed fuel efficiency of over 26 kmpl. Apart from this electrified powertrain, this SUV will also be offered a more affordable pure combustion engine, most likely to be the same 1.5-litre petrol unit without any electric components.

