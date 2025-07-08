Toyota Hyryder ‘Prestige’ Accessories Package Launched With All Variants

Hyryder’s ‘Prestige’ accessories package helps achieve a sportier profile and cost is likely to be less when compared to buying these items individually

One of the popular options in the compact SUV segment, Toyota Hyryder is a rebadged version of the Maruti Grand Vitara. Among the two, the Hyryder is considered by many to have a sportier profile. To further enhance its visual appeal, Toyota has introduced a ‘Prestige’ accessories package for the Hyryder. This is a limited period offer and available with all variants of Hyryder. Let’s check out the details.

Hyryder ‘Prestige’ accessories package

Toyota is offering a total of 10 accessories with the Hyryder under the ‘Prestige’ kit. Front fascia has been improved with accessories such as a hood emblem, headlamp garnish and front bumper garnish. Side profile has been enhanced with accessories such as fender garnish and body cladding. There’s door visors (premium with SS insert) as well, which is functionally relevant.

For enhancing the rear profile, Hyryder ‘Prestige’ package includes accessories such as rear door lid garnish, rear bumper garnish, rear lamp garnish in chrome finish and back door garnish. These accessories for Hyryder will be provided at the dealer level. For cost and other details, buyers can approach their nearest Toyota dealership.

Available from July 2025, this accessories package will be offered for a limited period. The end date has not been announced, which implies that the ‘Prestige’ accessories package offer will be subject to availability. Accessories available under the ‘Prestige’ package can also be purchased individually.

However, the cost is likely to be more if one chooses to buy all these ten accessories individually. Toyota offers several other exterior accessories with the Hyryder. For example, there’s roof ornament, ORVM garnish, side step, side skirt, door edge protector and roof spoiler extension. Some functional accessories are also available such as roof carrier and roof basket.

Toyota Hyryder interior accessories

Recently launched ‘Prestige’ accessories package for Hyryder does not include any interior accessories. Customers who need them will have to buy these individually. Interior accessories that focus on styling and comfort include floor mat (5 types), 3D boot mat (2 types), interior styling kit (4 types), cushion, seat cover, window sunshade (3 types) and steering wheel cover. Electrical accessories available for Hyryder include illuminated door sill guard, speakers (2 types), stereo music system (2 types), wireless charger and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Toyota Hyryder variants, specs

‘Prestige’ accessories package is available with all variants of Hyryder. There are four broad trims – E, S, G(O) and V. The CNG version has S and G trims. The compact SUV is offered with mild hybrid petrol and strong hybrid petrol powertrain options. Hyryder Neodrive has a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated mild hybrid setup that generates 103.06 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT.

Toyota Hyryder strong hybrid’s 1.5 litre petrol engine generates 92.45 PS and 122 Nm of torque. The electric motor contributes 80.2 PS and 141 Nm. Total system output is 115.56 PS. Hyryder strong-hybrid variant utilizes an e-Drive transmission. All variants of Hyryder are available in 2WD configuration. AWD option is available with only the mild hybrid V trim. These AWD variants of Hyryder have the 6AT transmission.