Toyota Hyryder Signature Edition By Dealer – Hydro Dipping, Dual-Tone Interiors, Yellow Callipers

Customizations to Hyryder Signature Edition have been done at Nippon-Toyota’s main facility in Kalamassery, Kochi

While car customizations are typically handled by third-party outlets, some projects can also be carried out at the dealer level. A recent example is this Toyota Hyryder Signature Edition, which has received a special treatment across both exteriors and interiors. This unit was recently spotted at a Toyota dealership in Kochi, Kerala. Let’s take a closer look.

Toyota Hyryder Signature Edition – What’s Special?

While the black exterior paint is stock, one can see several of the plastic parts getting a special colour treatment. A key highlight is a marble finish, which can be seen across the front fascia, ORVMs, boot lid and rear bumper. This marble finish is likely derived from a technique called water transfer imaging.

It is also known by other names such as immersion printing, hydro dipping, water marbling, hydrographics, etc. It is an easy method and suitable for customization projects where only a few parts may need a special treatment. With water transfer printing, a distinctive look and feel can be achieved in a cost-effective manner.

This Hyryder Signature Edition also gets custom yellow accents. It is there at the front, sides and on the ORVMs and rear bumper. Brake callipers are also painted in a yellow colour. However, these lack the smooth finish that one would expect from a professional customization job. Signature Edition badging can be seen on the boot lid. Apart from these, there are no other major exterior changes.

Inside, we see a bold yellow and black colour scheme, contrast stitching and sporty bucket-style seats. The yellow treatment can also be seen across the door trims, dashboard, steering wheel and gear lever and console. This exciting yellow-black theme can truly perk up things to make everyday commutes a lot more enjoyable. Such sporty interior themes are usually seen with high-performance or special-edition cars. Rest of the equipment is largely the same as the stock Hyryder.

Made by Nippon-Toyota

This Signature Edition Hyryder was discovered during a routine visit for a service at a Toyota dealership. Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the car was received in stock form from the factory. Hyryder is manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. This plant also manufactures Hyryder’s sibling, Maruti Grand Vitara.

The customization work was done at Nippon-Toyota’s main facility, which is located in Kalamassery, Kochi, Kerala. Nippon-Toyota is an authorized Toyota car dealership network based in Kerala. It has showrooms and service centres across the state including in cities like Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

This Signature Edition Hyryder by Nippon-Toyota may not be to everyone’s taste. However, it can work for folks who want something exclusive, but may be hesitant to visit a third-party customization shop. When the customization is done at the dealer level, it brings a lot more confidence and peace of mind.

