Toyota Hyryder Signature Edition Walkaround – Dual Tone, New Alloys, Blue Interiors

Apart from the exclusive add-ons on Toyota Hyryder Signature Edition, features and powertrains are retained depending on variants

The cat is out of the bag and Toyota’s limited Signature Edition versions based on Glanza, Hyryder, Innova Hycross and Fortuner have been leaked ahead of launch. These Signature Editions offer extensive exterior and interior changes to establish a new look altogether. Prices are yet to be announced. Let’s take a look at how different Hyryder Signature Edition looks as opposed to standard variant.

Toyota Hyryder Signature Edition

Ahead of launch, Toyota Hyryder Signature Edition has reached dealerships. In a detailed walkaround video, The Car Show demonstrated everything new that is offered with Hyryder Signature Edition. The video shows two Signature Edition versions of Hyryder: one based on the S Hybrid variant and the other on the G Hybrid variant.

The one finished in Grey+Blue exterior dual tone is based on the most affordable S Hybrid variant, while Grey+Maroon is based on G Hybrid variant. One strange thing we observed is that standard S Hybrid misses out on alloy wheels and Signature Edition version adds them.

However, standard G Hybrid gets alloy wheels, which are omitted in its Signature Edition version. Leaving that aside, Toyota has gone with Maybach and Rolls-Royce-like dual-tone exterior shades and even has pinstriping across the sides. The 17-inch alloy wheels on Hyryder Signature Edition based on S Hybrid variant look like they’re aftermarket.

Toyota is even offering Teal paint job on brake calipers, which does look unique. Speaking of unique, Hyryder Signature Edition gets black appliques around headlights that lend a new appearance making the grill look larger than it is. Body cladding, which used to be unpainted plastic on standard model, is finished in gloss Black with Signature Edition.

There is carbon-fibre effect on ORVMs and other places to spruce things up. Signature Edition badging can be seen on front quarter panels and on tailgate. There are more glossy black elements at the rear cutting down on visual bulk. Hyryder Signature Edition based on S Hybrid variant misses out on rear washer and wiper, while G Hybrid variant gets them.

Changes on the inside

While there are many luxury car references and inspirations on the outside, similar theme continues on the inside. For starters, Toyota Hyryder Signature Edition gets Rolls-Royce-like starry roof features where there are LEDs studded in the headliner that will glow like stars. Other than that, there is Teal coloured leatherette on dashboard and centre console.

There is a mix of Suede-like material and leatherette on all-four door pads and seat upholstery. Interestingly, there is quilting on these elements lending a premium look. On the Hyryder Signature Edition based on G trim, Toyota is offering Orange theme on the inside, which might prove to be too in-your-face for many.

We get Signature Edition stitched into the headrests of its seat upholstery. Just like the exteriors, there are a few carbon-fibre-like elements on the inside as well. Other than these changes, Hyryder Signature Edition retains overall features, creature comforts and powertrains depending on the variant they are based on.