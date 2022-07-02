Toyota HyRyder Vs Creta Vs Seltos Vs Astor Vs Kushaq Vs Taigun – Comparison

Toyota HyRyder is the only SUV in the segment to offer AWD option while the rest get 2WD

Toyota has launched its Hybrid SUV yesterday and it is Hy time that we pit it against its competition. It has been ages since Toyota properly worked on something in the mainstream car segment other than Innova Crysta and Fortuner. It was, well, Hy time (last one, I promise) for Toyota to launch a proper Toyota. Even though it is not indigenously a Toyota, it looks like a Toyota. So, we’ll give it a pass.

Toyota HyRyder Vs Creta Vs Seltos Vs Astor Vs Kushaq Vs Taigun

Toyota HyRyder measures 4365mm in length, 1795mm in width, 1635mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2600mm. HyRyder gets 2 engine options. One is dubbed as Neo Drive which gets a 1462cc engine making around 100 bhp at 6000 RPM and 135 Nm at 4400 RPM. It gets a mild hybrid system and is mated to a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

The second powertrain is called ‘Self Charging Strong Hybrid Electric grade’. We’ll just call it a Hybrid. It has a 1490 cc petrol engine capable of around 91 bhp at 5500 RPM and 122 Nm at 3800-4800 RPM standalone. But it is coupled with an AC synchronous motor capable of around 79 bhp and 141 Nm. Combined, the powertrain makes 114 bhp in harmony with each other. This Hybrid powertrain is coupled to an e-CVT.

The Japanese brand has launched the HyRyder in the C-segment SUV space which is one of the most cutthroat segments currently in the Indian market. These SUVs have to be premium, feel premium and look premium too. The target audience is not forgiving at all and they demand the right balance of features to price ratio. So, we pit it against its competition to see if it comes out on top.

Toyota Hyryder Vs Hyundai Creta

The more premium of the South Korean C-segment SUV cousins, Hyundai Creta is the segment leader. It has been this way for a very long time. Creta is a well-rounded package and provides a decent set of features for the money. It measures 4300mm in length, 1790mm in width, 1635mm in height and has a 2610mm long wheelbase. Creta is 65mm smaller in length, 5mm narrower, stands equally tall and has a 10 mm longer wheelbase than the HyRyder. Creta is ahead of HyRyder in terms of engine and transmission options. It gets a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol making 113 bhp and 144 Nm, a 1.4L turbo-petrol making 138 bhp and 242 Nm and a 1.5L diesel making 113 bhp and 250 Nm. Creta gets a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter too. HyRyder strikes back with an AWD option with Neo Drive powertrain options.

Toyota Hyryder Vs Kia Seltos

The sportier of the South Korean C-segment SUV cousins, Kia Seltos was launched with a bang. A bang so big, it launched Kia as a mainstream manufacturer in India. It has a badass design and par-for-the-course features that is a cut below Hyundai Creta. It measures 4315mm in length, 1800mm in width, 1620mm in height and has a 2610mm wheelbase. Seltos is 50mm smaller in length, 5mm wider, 15mm shorter and has a 10mm longer wheelbase than the HyRyder. Just like Creta, Seltos is ahead of HyRyder in terms of engine and transmission options. Seltos gets a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol making 113 bhp and 144 Nm, a 1.4L turbo-petrol making 138 bhp and 242 Nm and a 1.5L diesel making 113 bhp and 250 Nm. Seltos gets a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter too. HyRyder strikes back with an AWD option with Neo Drive powertrain options.

Toyota Hyryder Vs MG Astor

From the Land of the Dragons, we have MG Astor (It ain’t Bri-ish, Love) that debuted in India in the form of MG ZS EV. The ICE version of that is the Astor. It measures 4323mm in length, 1809mm in width, 1650mm in height and has a 2585mm wheelbase. Astor is 42mm smaller in length, 14mm wider, 15mm taller and has a 15mm smaller wheelbase than the HyRyder. Astor gets a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine making 108 bhp and 144 Nm and a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine making 138 bhp and 220 Nm. In terms of transmission options, it gets a 5-speed manual, a CVT and a 6-speed torque converter. Again, HyRyder strikes back with the AWD option which Astor lacks.

Toyota Hyryder Vs Volkswagen Taigun

Like the Creta, Taigun is the premium model of the two German C-segment SUV cousins. It has a typical German design with its sharp cuts and strong creases. Taigun looks bold and feels like a baby Tiguan. It measures 4221mm in length, 1760mm in width, 1612mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2651mm. Taigun is 144mm smaller in length, 35mm narrower, 23mm shorter and has 51mm longer wheelbase than HyRyder. Taigun and Kushaq are the only two SUVs in this comparo to get a smaller 1.0L engine. But it ain’t no slouch. It is a turbo-petrol unit making 114 bhp and 178 Nm. The larger 1.5L turbo-petrol unit makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Taigun gets a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG gearbox option. But it lacks the AWD system which HyRyder gets.

Toyota Hyryder Vs Skoda Kushaq

Like the Seltos, Kushaq is the sportier of the two German C-segment SUV cousins. The mustache SUV gets sharp styling like the Tiguan too. It measures 4225mm in length, 1760mm in width, 1612mm in height and has a 2651mm wheelbase. Kushaq is 140mm smaller in length, 35mm narrower, 23mm shorter and has 51mm longer wheelbase than HyRyder. Like Taigun, Kushaq also gets a smaller 1.0L engine. But it ain’t no slouch. It is a turbo-petrol unit making 114 bhp and 178 Nm. The larger 1.5L turbo-petrol unit makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Kushaq gets a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG gearbox option. But it lacks the AWD system which HyRyder gets.

All in all, Toyota HyRyder comes off as the longest of the bunch and also with the most advanced powertrain with Hybrid tech and AWD. It will also be the most fuel-efficient too. But it can’t match the outright performance of the Germans.