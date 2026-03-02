Toyota India Feb 2026 Sales Grows 20% – Domestic and Exports

Toyota India marked positive domestic demand while exports surged stronger in February 2026

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported total sales of 34,034 units in February 2026, registering a healthy 19.78% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 28,414 units sold in February 2025. February 2026 performance includes 30,737 units sold in the domestic market and 3,297 units exported.

Domestic Sales Grow 16.37%

Toyota’s domestic sales stood at 30,737 units in February 2026, up 16.37% from 26,414 units in February 2025 — an increase of 4,323 units. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, domestic volumes remained largely stable, with a marginal 0.35% rise over January 2026 (30,630 units).

Exports Surge 64.85% – Exports recorded strong growth, rising 64.85% YoY to 3,297 units compared to 2,000 units in February 2025. The export momentum significantly contributed to the overall growth in total volumes.

Toyota Sales CY 2026

With 67,914 units sold during the months of January and February 2026, Toyota saw a 17.53% rise over 57,785 units in the same months of 2025. It was a positive growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales went up by 16.69% to 61,367 units in CY26, a volume increase of 8,775 units over 52,592 units of CY25. Exports surged higher by 26.07% to 6,547 units, up by 1,354 units from 5,193 units shipped in the same period of last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Our sales performance in February 2026 reflects the continued customer trust in Toyota’s quality, reliability and ownership experience. The sustained demand across the product portfolio reaffirms our unwavering focus on delivering value-driven mobility solutions aligned with customer expectations.

Furthermore, the recently launched Tech Package for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder received positive customer response towards enhancing the overall in-cabin experience with advanced comfort and convenience features. We thank our customers and dealer partners for their continued confidence and support.”

What Next In 2026

Toyota is preparing to expand its portfolio in the coming months with key new launches. One of the major upcoming products is the Ebella EV, which has already been unveiled, with pricing details expected to be announced soon. This will mark Toyota’s stronger push into the mass EV space in India.

In addition, the next-generation Fortuner has been spotted testing in Thailand, hinting at a global update that could eventually make its way to the Indian market. The new Fortuner will come with feature updated styling, enhanced technology and potential powertrain refinements, further strengthening Toyota’s presence in the premium SUV segment.