Toyota India Hybrid Sales Cross 3 Lakh Milestone – 80% Market Share

Toyota’s hybrid sales were driven primarily by the Innova HyCross and Hyryder while the Camry and Vellfire also aided in this milestone achievement

Toyota Kirloskar Motor celebrates a significant milestone this week, marking sales of 3 lakh hybrid vehicles in India. Indicating strong acceptance of hybrid adoption, especially in the luxury segment, the company owes its success to the Innova HyCross, Hyryder, Camry in the premium sedan segment, and the Vellfire luxury MPV.

Toyota Celebrates 3 Lakh Hybrid Sales Milestone

These cumulative hybrid sales in India, which have crossed the 3 lakh-unit mark, allow Toyota to command an 80% market share in the strong-hybrid segment. The balance market share is commanded by Maruti Suzuki, which also shares Toyota’s hybrid powertrain technology.

Toyota had made an early entry into the hybrid arena compared to rivals. This, coupled with favourable buyer sentiments and reliance on green mobility solutions, has helped to position the company as a segment leader. The company is also backed by 30 years of global hybrid expertise. Toyota’s global electrified vehicle (hybrid / ev / phev, etc) sales have crossed the 38 million mark, contributing to a saving of over 197 million tons of CO2.

Models that Contributed to this Milestone

It was the Innova HyCross that contributed most to this milestone figure that has surpassed the 3 lakh unit mark. In FY2026, the company sold 62,586 units of the HyCross. Hyryder sales stood at 35,745 units, while the remaining two models, Camry and Vellfire, also added efficiently to total sales.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are immensely proud to achieve the milestone of 3 lakh hybrid vehicle sales in India, reflecting the strong and growing customer trust in Toyota’s Self-charging Hybrid Electric technology. At Toyota, our philosophy of ‘Mass Electrification’ is rooted in offering practical, scalable, and inclusive mobility solutions. Hybrid technology serves as a critical bridge towards a cleaner future, enabling customers to embrace electrification seamlessly without compromising on performance, convenience, or reliability. This achievement not only reinforces our commitment to environmentally responsible mobility but also strengthens our resolve to contribute meaningfully to India’s transition towards carbon neutrality.”

Toyota‘s hybrid technology, offered on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova HyCross, Camry Hybrid and Vellfire, boasts of an advanced electric motor coupled with a powerful petrol engine. Both these motors work in tandem to offer exceptional performance while switching between electric modes for a major part while moving over to the petrol engine when needed, thereby ensuring a high level of fuel efficiency.