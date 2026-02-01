Toyota India Jan 2026 Sales At 30,630 Units – Grows 17% YoY

Toyota India total sales for January 2026 grew to 33,880 units with a healthy 15% YoY growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has posted strong sales for January 2026. The company has witnessed improved year-on-year growth, driven by both steady domestic demand and higher exports thanks to its core product portfolio. The company boasts of a strong mix of models in the SUV and MPV segments along with several models in association with Maruti Suzuki.

Toyota YoY and MoM Sales – January 2026

Backed by a diversified product portfolio, the company has recorded total sales (domestic + exports) in the past month at 33,880 units. This was a 15.35% improvement from 29,371 units of January 2025. In domestic markets sales went up by 17.01% to 30,630 units, up from 26,178 units of January 2025 while month-on-month sales suffered a setback by 10.33% as against 34,157 units of December 2025 when the company had recorded its highest ever monthly sales.

Exports on the other hand showed off marginal growth by 1.79% to 3,250 units shipped in January 2026. There had been 3,193 units exported in January 2025 relating to a volume increase of 57 units.

Toyota Ebella Electric SUV Unveiled

In January 2026, Toyota Kirloskar Motor officially unveiled their first electric SUV for Indian markets. Called Urban Cruiser Ebella, is akin to the Maruti Suzuki eVitara with which it shares its platform and battery.

The new Ebella is expected to further enhance the company presence while reinforcing the company’s commitment towards carbon neutrality, greener and sustainable mobility. The Toyota Ebella will be manufactured in India at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat facility and will serve both domestic and export markets. With this upcoming launch, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is poised to enhance its sales momentum in Indian markets through the coming months.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The year 2026 started on a positive and encouraging note, with continued momentum of our product portfolio and customers trust in our commitment to quality, safety and sustainability. A key highlight during January was the launch (unveil) of the All-Electric URBAN CRUISER EBELLA, further strengthening our focus on delivering future-ready mobility solutions aligned with evolving customer expectations. This launch (unveil) marks a significant step in enhancing our value proposition and reinforces our continued support to India’s transition towards carbon neutrality, greener and sustainable mobility.”