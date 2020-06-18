Toyota India plant shuts down after 2 employees test positive for Covid-19

The two employees had last attended work on June 7 and June 16, respectively

Toyota Kirloskar Motors had recently re-started operations at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka from 26th May following 55 days of lockdown. Now, they have issued a notification that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. This has caused the company to once again suspend production completely and embark on a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the plant.

The company has extended all necessary help and support to the infected employees where medical treatment and quarantine facilities are concerned. The company is also in touch with the families of these infected employees so as to ensure that they handle the situation in a calm and efficient manner.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors is also in the process of identifying all employees who came in contact with the infected employees and offering them treatment and quarantine where necessary and is on touch with the local government authorities.

When Toyota Kirloskar Motors reopened their plant on 26th May 2020, the company followed the strictest measures of safety and sanitization. Social distancing was also followed as per both the State and Central Government orders. The plants were stated with reduced work force while all office staff at the company’s Strategic Business Units, located in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata continue to work from home.

Apart from taking care of its employees, Toyota Kirloskar motors has also handed over a mobile medical unit (MMU) to the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru to scale up COVID-19 testing in the state. This MMU is used as a molecular diagnostic laboratory and tests for COVID-19 are conducted and test results are provided in a timely manner.

All patients can be tested at their homes, rather than coming and overcrowding the hospitals. The MMU is particularly useful as it can be driven to areas where there is no medical infrastructure for local communities.

For Toyota customers, the company has introduced the ‘Customer Connect’ package during the times of this coronavirus pandemic. This covers service package such as extended warranty, free maintenance service and roadside assistance besides SMILES pre-paid maintenance package.

In accordance to strict government policy on social distancing, the company has also initiated digitized sales process offering 360 degree product view, online finance options, quotations and payment terms so as to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.