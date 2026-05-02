Toyota India Sales April 2026 Up 17% – Hybrids Continue To Drive Demand

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reported total sales of 32,086 units in April 2026, registering a healthy 17.41% year-on-year growth compared to 27,329 units sold in April 2025. The performance was largely driven by strong domestic demand, even as exports declined during the month. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales declined by 14.14% compared to 35,125 units in March 2026, reflecting typical post year-end moderation.

Domestic Sales Lead Growth Momentum

Toyota’s domestic sales stood at 30,159 units, marking a robust 21.45% YoY growth over 24,833 units sold in April last year. Domestic demand continues to be the primary growth driver, contributing the majority of overall volumes.

The company highlighted that strong customer response to its product lineup, especially hybrid offerings, has helped sustain momentum. A key milestone during the month was the Innova HyCross crossing 2 lakh cumulative sales, reinforcing growing acceptance of hybrid technology in India.

Exports Decline, Impact Overall Mix

Exports for April 2026 stood at 1,927 units, down 22.80% YoY from 2,496 units in April 2025. The drop in export volumes slightly offset the strong domestic growth, although overall performance remained positive. The export share in total sales continues to remain relatively small compared to domestic volumes.

Year-To-Date Performance Remains Strong

Looking at the broader trend, Toyota’s performance for the January–April 2026 period remains strong. The company recorded total sales of 1,37,194 units during this period, reflecting a 19.14% growth over 1,15,157 units sold in the same period last year. Domestic sales stood at 1,26,651 units, up 19.71%, while exports grew by 12.65% to 10,543 units.

In addition to its strong hybrid push, Toyota is also gearing up to enter the pure electric vehicle space in India. The company is all set to launch its first all-electric model called Ebella, in the near future. This move marks an important step in Toyota’s India strategy, as it looks to expand beyond hybrids into full EVs. With testing and preparations already underway, the upcoming electric offering is expected to further strengthen Toyota’s portfolio and cater to the growing demand for electrified mobility in the country.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Our sales performance in April 2026 reflects steady and sustained progress, driven by a strong focus on customer centricity, product excellence and disciplined execution across markets. A key highlight during the month was the Innova HyCross achieving the 2?lakh cumulative sales milestone, reinforcing the positive and growing market acceptance of our hybrid offerings.

Despite evolving industry conditions, we continue to see good performance due to the consistent efforts to align technological innovations with customer expectations. We remain confident that this momentum, supported by our expanding product portfolio and a robust dealer network will sustain our progress in the months ahead.”