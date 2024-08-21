Toyota India Sales Breakup July 2024 – HyRyder, Innova, HyCross, Glanza, Taisor, Fortuner

Toyota India Sales Surge by 42.27% in July 2024, HyRyder Leads the Charge – Fortuner sales decline

Toyota India recorded a remarkable 42.27% year-on-year (YoY) growth in July 2024, selling a total of 29,533 units compared to 20,759 units in July 2023. This significant increase of 8,774 units highlights Toyota’s strong performance in the Indian market, driven by a mix of established models and new entrants.

Toyota India Sales Breakup July 2024 – HyRyder Sees Explosive Growth

Leading the charge for Toyota in July 2024 was HyRyder, which sold 7,419 units. This represents an impressive 119.04% YoY growth, with an increase of 4,032 units compared to July 2023. HyRyder’s strong performance gave it a commanding 25.12% share of Toyota’s total sales for the month, making it the top-selling model for the brand.

Toyota Innova Crysta continued to be a strong performer, selling 4,965 units in July 2024, up by 15.44% YoY from the 4,301 units sold in July 2023. Crysta’s reliable performance ensured a 16.81% share of Toyota’s sales. Similarly, Toyota Hycross also saw positive growth, with 4,947 units sold in July 2024, marking a 6.75% YoY increase compared to the 4,634 units sold in the same month last year. Hycross contributed 16.75% to the total sales, reinforcing its popularity among Indian consumers.

Toyota Glanza, while still a significant contributor to Toyota’s overall sales, experienced a slight decline of 1.35% YoY. Glanza sold 4,836 units in July 2024, down by 66 units from July 2023. Despite this minor drop, Glanza held a substantial 16.37% share of the brand’s total sales.

Toyota Taisor sold 2,640 units, capturing an 8.94% share of Toyota’s sales, while Rumion, with 1,929 units sold, accounted for 6.53% of the total sales. On the other hand, Toyota Fortuner, faced a decline in sales. Fortuner sold 2,380 units in July 2024, down by 23.94% YoY from 3,129 units in July 2023. Fortuner now holds an 8.06% share of Toyota’s overall sales.

Toyota Hilux recorded a 17.59% YoY decline, with 178 units sold in July 2024, compared to 216 units in July 2023. This drop reduced its market share to 0.60%. Toyota’s premium sedan, Camry, saw a more significant decline of 33.68% YoY, selling 126 units in July 2024, down by 64 units from July 2023. Camry contributed a modest 0.43% to the total sales. Meanwhile, Toyota Vellfire, a luxury MPV, sold 113 units in July 2024, making a notable entry with a 0.38% share of the overall sales.

Toyota Sales July 2024 – MoM Comparison

Toyota recorded a 14.68% increase in sales compared to June 2024, with total units sold rising from 25,752 in June to 29,533 in July, reflecting a positive trend across several key models. Building on its stellar year-on-year performance, the Toyota HyRyder saw an even more dramatic month-on-month increase. Sales skyrocketed by 73.54% in July 2024, with 7,419 units sold compared to 4,275 in June.

Innova Crysta maintained its upward trajectory, posting a 9.85% MoM growth in July 2024. Crysta sold 4,965 units, up by 445 units from its June total of 4,520. Toyota Glanza also contributed significantly to the brand’s growth, with sales increasing by 17.44% MoM. Glanza sold 4,836 units in July, up by 718 units from June’s 4,118. Toyota Rumion, which has quickly made its mark since its launch, continued its strong performance with a 23.18% MoM increase. Sales grew from 1,566 units in June 2024 to 1,929 units in July, highlighting the model’s successful entry into the market.

Despite the overall positive momentum, not all Toyota models saw growth in July. Taisor, after a strong start, experienced a 17.11% decline in sales, dropping from 3,185 units in June to 2,640 units in July. Similarly, Toyota Fortuner, a key player in the premium SUV segment, saw an 11.03% decrease in sales, from 2,675 units in June to 2,380 units in July.

Toyota’s premium models, including the Hilux, Camry, and Vellfire, faced notable declines in July 2024. Hilux saw a significant 24.58% drop in sales, falling from 236 units in June to 178 units in July. Camry also recorded a decline, with sales down by 11.89%, from 143 units in June to 126 in July. Vellfire, another premium offering, experienced a 20.42% decrease, with sales reducing from 142 units in June to 113 in July.