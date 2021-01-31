Toyota India Sales Jan 2021 – Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar reports significant growth in domestic wholesales for January 2021

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 92 percent growth in domestic wholesales in January 2021. TKM also reported clocking total sales of over 50k units of Toyota and Suzuki alliance models since launch in India.

The association’s first product was the rebadged Glanza based on Maruti Baleno, which was launched back in June 2019. More recently, it launched Urban Cruiser based on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The latter made it’s entry in the popular B-segment SUV. A segment that’s been worth the effort for most manufacturers doing business in the segment.

Glanza + Urban Cruiser Sales Cross 50k

Toyota Glanza has been in the market for about 20 months now. Urban Cruiser was introduced in the 2020 festive season to ensure an optimised launchpad. Together, these two cars are now generating more sales than other Toyota cars. It further helped that the vehicle was launched just as auto industry sales were returning to regular following a complete shutdown owing to Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown.

With both companies vying for sales, TKM may as well pat themselves on the back for a strategy that’s getting the job done. Namely, sales. With no new launches forthcoming from Toyota India, their only scope of new launches have been the rebadged Maruti cars. And to say the least, both cars are bringing in the moolah having climbed to the top of the sales counter for the manufacturer.

Wholesales growth in January 2021

With Toyota having once ruled the pulled the roost when it came to big SUVs, current buying trends have seen a shift in preference. And Toyota chose to address this through its association with Maruti Suzuki.

And in came the smaller cars in segments that are much larger by volume compared to big SUVs. In January 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor wholesales are reported at 11,126 units at 92 percent domestic growth, up from 5,804 units.

New year starts on a positive note

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President TKM said, “The new year started on a positive note for us and our sales growth stands testimony to the same. Our wholesales have been very encouraging and the booking orders have also witnessed a significant rise. We launched the new Fortuner and Legender in the New Year to cater to the growing aspirations of our loyal customers who are seeking more style, comfort, and performance.

We are humbled by the tremendous customer response for both the models, which shows in the continued trust and confidence in the Fortuner, which has been the segment leader since its launch more than a decade ago. Moreover, the new Innova Crysta launched in November last year, has also received an overwhelming response from the market.”

“Last month, we also achieved a significant milestone of clocking total sales of over 50,000 units for the Toyota-Suzuki alliance models, Glanza & the Urban Cruiser, ever since the launch of Glanza in June 2019. Both the models have proved their popularity in their respective segments and have also allowed us to welcome many new customers into the Toyota family”, he concluded.