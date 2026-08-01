Toyota India Sales July 2026 At 32k – Domestic Grows 5%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported total sales of 32,516 units in July 2026. While overall sales remained nearly flat with a marginal 0.18% decline compared to 32,575 units sold in July 2025, domestic sales continued to grow, rising 4.65% YoY to 30,516 units. The decline in total volumes was primarily due to a sharp drop in exports, which fell 41.45% to 2,000 units from 3,416 units a year ago.

Domestic Growth Continues Despite Export Decline

Compared to June 2026, Toyota posted a healthy 7.3% month-on-month improvement in domestic sales, with volumes increasing from 28,441 units to 30,516 units. Toyota’s domestic business has remained on a steady growth trajectory through FY2027. During the April-July 2026 period, domestic sales stood at 1,19,690 units, registering a 9.08% increase over 1,09,725 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Exports, however, have been relatively weak. April-July exports declined 8.93% to 9,056 units from 9,944 units last year. Even so, overall sales for the first four months of FY2027 increased 7.59% to 1,28,746 units, compared to 1,19,669 units in the same period of FY2026. The sustained domestic growth continues to be supported by Toyota’s strong SUV and MPV lineup, including Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Urban Cruiser Taisor, along with steady demand for Rumion and Glanza.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the company’s steady July performance reflects sustained customer confidence in the Toyota brand. He added that the launch of the all-new Hilux further strengthens Toyota’s SUV portfolio in India as the company continues to focus on delivering reliable, innovative and customer-centric mobility solutions.

New Hilux Launch Expands Portfolio

July also marked the launch of the all-new Toyota Hilux in India. The ninth-generation pickup arrives with an updated exterior design, an all-new cabin and, for the first time, a 4×2 automatic variant aimed at making the lifestyle pickup more accessible to buyers.

Toyota has priced the new Hilux from Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range topping out at Rs 36.69 lakh. While Hilux remains a niche product in India, it further strengthens Toyota’s premium SUV and pickup portfolio ahead of the festive season.

Looking ahead, Toyota is expected to continue benefiting from sustained demand for its hybrid SUVs and MPVs. The company is also preparing to introduce the facelifted Innova Hycross and next-generation Fortuner in India. Both are expected to be launched in 2027.