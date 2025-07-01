Toyota India Sales June 2025 – Grows YoY, Declines MoM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported sales of 26,453 units in June 2025, marking a 10.4% year-on-year growth compared to 23,959 units in June 2024. However, on a month-on-month basis, the June figures reflected a 9.7% decline versus May 2025, when the company had sold 29,280 units.

Toyota India Sales June 2025, Q1 FY 26, H1 2025

In terms of quarterly performance, Toyota recorded strong results in Q1 FY26 (April–June 2025) with domestic wholesales of 80,566 units, up 17.8% from 68,411 units in Q1 FY25. The sustained demand for its SUV and MPV portfolio, as well as the growing acceptance of strong hybrid offerings, continued to drive volumes for the brand.

For the first half of the calendar year 2025 (January–June), Toyota India registered a cumulative total of 1,74,885 units (domestic + exports), a robust 16.4% growth over H1 CY24 volumes of 1,50,250 units. Domestic sales accounted for 1,61,531 units in H1 CY25, rising 15.4% year-on-year from 1,40,027 units, while exports surged to 13,354 units, up 30.6% from 10,223 units in the same period last year.

The brand’s consistent growth is being fuelled by high consumer interest in models like the Innova HyCross, Hyryder, Taisor and Fortuner. Overall, Toyota continues to cement its position as one of India’s most trusted automakers, backed by a focus on advanced hybrid technologies, safety, and a customer-first approach.