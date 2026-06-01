Toyota India Sales May 2026 – Domestic Sales Cross 30k, Hybrid Milestone Achieved

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported total sales of 33,128 units in May 2026, registering a 7.34% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 30,864 units sold in May 2025. The company’s performance was supported by healthy demand in the domestic market along with a sharp rise in exports.

Domestic sales stood at 30,574 units in May 2026, up 4.42% from 29,280 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Exports witnessed much stronger growth, rising 61.24% to 2,554 units, compared to 1,584 units exported in May 2025.

Domestic Sales Improve Both YoY And MoM

Toyota’s domestic business continued its positive momentum in May 2026. The company sold 30,574 units in the local market, registering an increase of 1,294 units over May 2025. Sales also improved on a month-on-month basis. Compared to 30,159 units sold in April 2026, Toyota recorded a gain of 415 units in May, translating to a 1.38% MoM growth. This marks another month of steady performance for the Japanese automaker in India.

Hybrid Vehicles Continue To Drive Demand

A major highlight for Toyota during the month was crossing the milestone of 3 lakh Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) sales in India. The achievement reflects growing acceptance of hybrid technology among Indian buyers and reinforces Toyota’s strategy of promoting multiple pathways towards cleaner mobility.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that the company’s results reflect positive market acceptance of Toyota products and ownership experience. He added that the strong demand across the portfolio highlights increasing customer preference for quality, reliability and advanced technologies.

Exports Surge Over 61 Percent

Exports emerged as one of Toyota’s strongest growth drivers in May 2026. Overseas shipments increased to 2,554 units from 1,584 units in May 2025, resulting in a substantial 61.24% YoY growth. As a result, total sales reached 33,128 units during the month, an increase of 2,264 units over the previous year.

Strong Performance In 2026 So Far

Toyota has maintained strong momentum in the first five months of calendar year 2026. Between January and May 2026, domestic sales stood at 1,57,225 units, compared to 1,35,078 units in the same period last year. This represents a growth of 16.40%. Exports during the January-May 2026 period also rose to 13,097 units from 10,943 units, reflecting a 19.68% increase.

Combining domestic and export sales, Toyota recorded total sales of 1,70,322 units during the first five months of 2026, up 16.64% from 1,46,021 units sold during the corresponding period in 2025. With strong demand for its hybrid portfolio, stable domestic volumes and rapidly growing exports, Toyota continues to strengthen its position in the Indian passenger vehicle market.