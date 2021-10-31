Toyota India Sales Oct 2021 – Glanza, Innova, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser

Toyota reports YoY growth at 1 percent for October 2021, YTD domestic wholesales up at 78 percent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) India reports domestic wholesales for October 2021 at 12,440 units, up 0.54 percent from 12,373 units. MoM domestic sales is up 34 percent, up from 9,284 units reported in Sept 2021. Cumulative wholesales YTD 2021 is yup 78 percent at 1,06,993 units, up from 60,116 units.

Innova Crysta continues to be at the forefront in its segment, with customer demand being met through a range of variants from the lineup. The company also sells Toyota Vellfire, reiterating customer confidence in the brand. The vehicle as it stands is an exclusive SUV that heralds a new era for the company. It is the company’s most pricey offering in the country.

Toyota India Sales Oct 2021

Apart from Innova Crysta, it was the Maruti sourced cars like Glanza and Urban Cruiser which helped pushed Toyota India sales in Oct 2021. Toyota has also rebadged Ciaz as Belta and Ertiga as Rumion for the export market. It remans to be seen when these will be added to India lineup.

The biggest challenge for vendors continues to be the availability of parts in the market which prevents further expansion of business in current times. The situation is being constantly monitored to make necessary and timely adjustments so as to meet demand in a timely manner. Certain efforts by the company and its dealers in restoring supply and inventory levels has added further vitality to the market.

Policies of the automobile market have been geared towards maintaining a healthy demand as far as possible. With these, efforts have been made with the objective of ensuring smooth transition in the markets for new products. As always, the market has benefitted from new models being launched. Orders have been flowing in constantly in recent weeks, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to previous months. Recent sales activity has ensured business has been anything but sluggish.

Orders on a rise

The segment of small cars has seen a good increase in demand, something that is normal in times when various factors are in place to cater for this segment with sustained demand. Competition is set to get tougher as more new models are launched by companies at competitive price points in segments that return big volumes.

V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager(AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors besides pent up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-Covid times.

In the month of October, we have been able to register a 34% growth when compared to our sales in September 2021. Our cumulative wholesales from January to October has also reported a growth of 78%, when compared to sales in the corresponding period last year. Our flagship models Innova Crysta & the Fortuner, continue to dominate their respective segments. The Toyota Vellfire too has been performing exceptionally well, reiterating customer’s confidence in the brand. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are garnering good booking orders and we are working towards immediately catering to the pending orders in these segments.”