Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition Detailed In First Look Walkaround

To commemorate its 50th anniversary of Toyota in Indonesia, the company has rolled out a limited-edition Innova in two variants

50th Anniversary Edition of Toyota Innova (also known as Kijang Innova in Indonesia) has been launched in Indonesia. This special edition was developed by Toyota Astra Motors and is limited to just 50 units, one for each year of the automakers reign in the country. To set the limited edition models apart will be several exterior and interior cosmetic updates and distinctive badging.

50th Anniversary badging

Toyota Innova special edition will be seen in a similar Pearl White colour scheme with gold accents highlighting its side panels going up to its bonnet line. There is also a new front grille with chrome accents for the V Luxury while the Venturer grille gets a dark chrome colour scheme setting itself apart from the black finished grille seen on the regular Innova.

The cabin of the Limited Edition Innova sports a Noble Brown colour scheme with tan brown leatherette upholstery and extensive wooden finish on the dashboard. It gets a new JBL audio system and a 3 spoke multi-function steering wheel as the only update while its other equipment is similar to that seen on the regular model.

The 50 special edition Innovas sit on 6 spoke, 18 inch alloy wheels in a dark grey colour scheme while distinctive “50th Anniversary Edition” badging is seen at the tailgate and on the interiors on special carpeting. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credit to B Channel.

50th Anniversary Innova Engine Specs

Toyota Kijang Innova Limited Edition V Luxury variant receives its power via a 2.0 liter, DOHC petrol engine offering 137 hp power and 183 Nm torque. The Venturer gets powered by a 2.4 liter diesel engine making 147 hp power and 360 Nm torque. The engine lineup gets mated to a 6 speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Innova in India is powered by a 2.7 liter petrol engine offering 164 hp power and 245 Nm torque and a 2.4 liter diesel engine. It has received a mid-life facelift last year with some feature updates that include a 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with connected car technology and LED projector headlamps.

Price

Toyota Innova or Kijang Innova as it is more commonly called in Indonesia, will be offered in two variants of 2.0-litre V Luxury AT variant and Venturer 2.4-litre AT variant, limited at 30 units and 20 units respectively. Pricing stands at IDR 404.5 million (INR 20.7 lakh) for the V Luxury AT variant going up to IDR 482.7 million (INR 24.72 lakh) for Venturer.

Where Toyota sales in India is concerned, the company sold 15,001 units in March 21, a 114 percent YoY growth as against 7,023 units sold in March 20. The Innova Crysta was the most sold model with 5,743 units sold in March 21 up from 3,810 units sold in March 20. The Urban Cruiser and Glanza (rebadged versions of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno) and Fortuner also added significantly to monthly sales.