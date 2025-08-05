Toyota Innova Completes 20 Years in India – Over 12 Lakh Units Sold

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) proudly celebrates 20 years of the Toyota Innova in India, a milestone that marks the legacy of one of the country’s most trusted multi-purpose vehicles. Since its debut in 2005, the Toyota Innova has become synonymous with reliability, comfort, and durability, with over 12 lakh units sold across its three avatars – Innova, Innova Crysta, and Innova HyCross.

Over two decades, the Innova has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of Indian families and businesses, all while remaining true to Toyota’s core philosophy of Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR). More than just a vehicle, the Innova has earned a deep emotional connect with customers, serving as a dependable companion for everything from daily commutes to long road trips.

Innova’s Evolution: A Journey of Innovation

The journey began in 2005, when Toyota introduced the Innova as a new benchmark in the MPV segment with its spacious interiors, robust body-on-frame construction, and smooth drivability. In 2016, the Innova Crysta brought significant upgrades in design, engine performance, and safety, redefining customer expectations for premium MPVs.

In 2022, Toyota launched the Innova HyCross, marking a major technological leap with self-charging hybrid electric technology. It became the first Innova based on a monocoque platform with front-wheel drive, offering improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and a smooth, refined driving experience.

HyCross features Toyota’s 5th-gen hybrid powertrain that delivers 186 PS of power and segment-leading fuel efficiency, coupled with premium features like a panoramic sunroof, advanced ADAS, and a bold, crossover-inspired design. By November 2024, Toyota had already sold over 1 lakh units of HyCross, reflecting its strong demand and customer trust in Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to sustainable mobility.

A Vehicle Loved by Families and Businesses Alike

According to Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President – Sales, Service, and Used Car Business, TKM, “The Toyota Innova has built a deep emotional bond with customers over the last two decades – trusted as a dependable companion for families, loved by all for its comfort and reliability, and chosen time and again across generations. Whether for daily commutes or memorable road trips, the Innova has remained a part of countless personal journeys. Beyond its emotional connect, the Innova stands strong as a product benchmark – offering spacious interiors, robust build quality and smooth drivability, making it one of the most trusted and loved MPVs in India.”

From metro cities to small towns, the Innova has been a part of countless personal and professional journeys, praised for its spaciousness, comfortable ride, long-term reliability, and strong resale value. Toyota’s end-to-end customer service platform, T CARE, enhances ownership experience through programs like T DELIVER, T GLOSS, T ASSIST, T SECURE, and T SMILE, ensuring continued satisfaction over the vehicle’s life.