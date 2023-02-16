Toyota Innova Crysta Brochure Leaks – Variant Wise Features List, All Details

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta will be available in G, GX, VX and ZX trim levels with a sole 2.4-litre diesel motor mated to a 5-speed manual transmission

After Innova HyCross, Toyota is readying the launch of 2023 Innova Crysta. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 50,000. It can be done online or by visiting an authorized Toyota dealership.

Innova Crysta will be available in 7-seat and 8-seat configurations. It will primarily target the fleet segment as well as buyers who prefer a diesel powertrain. New 2023 Innova Crysta is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 23 lakh. In comparison, Innova HyCross is available in the range of Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh.

New Innova Crysta will be using the same 2.4-litre diesel engine as earlier. However, it has been updated to comply with RDE emission norms. It was being speculated that performance numbers may change due to RDE compliance norms. But power and torque output of 150 PS and 343 Nm is the same as earlier. New Crysta will have transmission option of only 5-speed manual. It gets drive modes of Eco and Power.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Standard Features

– Body coloured Front & Rear Bumper

– Body Coloured ORVMs

– Electric adjust and retract ORVMs

– Side turn indicators on ORVMs

– Antenna Shark Fin type

– Rear Spoiler Integrated type with LED High Mount Stop Lamp

– Rear Window Wiper

– Economy Meter with Zone display

– Front Personal Lamp With Sunglass Holder

– Shift Lever Boot Leather

– Glove Box Cooled

– Luggage Room Lamp

– 2nd Row Seat (7 Seater) captain Seats with Slide & One-Touch Tumble

– Rear Seat Recline 2nd & 3rd Row

– Rear Headrests Height Adjustable for All Passengers

– Power Door Lock

– Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

– Power Steering

– Driver Foot Rest

– Accessory Connector 12V DC 2 nos

– Fuel Level, Light Remind, Key Remind Warning

– 3 SRS Airbags- Driver, Front Passenger & Driver Knee Airbags (7 airbags top variant)

– ABS with EBD & BA, VSC, HSA, EBS

– Front Seat Belt- 3Point ELR with Pretensioner & Force Limiter, Height Adjustable

– Rear Seat Belt- 3Point ELR for all passengers

– Back Sonar with MID indication

– Clutch Start System

– Seat Belt Warning

– Door Ajar Warning With Each Door Display

– Anti-theft System Immobilizer

– 5 Colours (Attitude Black, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant-garde Bronze, Silver, Super White)

2023 Innova Crysta G Diesel MT – Base Variant

– Black Radiator Grille

– Multi-reflector Headlamp (Halogen)

– Headlamp Levelling Manual

– Steel Wheel with Full Wheel Cap

– 205/65 R16 Steel Wheels, same same size spare steel wheel

– Back Door Garnish Gloss Black Panel

– Front Wiper Intermittent & Mist

– Seating Capacity 7/8

– Instrument Panel with black line decoration

– Steering Wheel Urethane with Silver ornament

– Speedometer With Multi Information Display

– Dot type MID with Driver Information

– Door Inside Handle Interior Colour

– Air Conditioner Manual Control

– Front Seat Separate Seats with Slide & Recline

– 2nd Row Seat (8 Seater) 60:40 Split Seat with Slide & One-Touch Tumble

– 2nd Row Armrest 7-Seater only

– Seat Cover Material Black Fabric

– Wireless Door Lock With Jack-Knife Key

– MID

– Power Window With Auto Down at Driver Window

2023 Innova Crysta GX Diesel MT

– Silver and Black Radiator Grille

– Headlamp Ornament Chrome

– Headlamp Levelling Manual

– 205/65 R16 Alloy Wheels, same same size spare steel wheel

– Back Door Garnish Gloss Black Panel

– Welcome lights on ORVMs

– Black-Out Door Frame

– Back Door Garnish Gloss Black Panel

– Front Wiper Intermittent & Mist

– Seating Capacity 7/8

– Instrument Panel with black line decoration

– Steering Wheel Urethane with Silver ornament

– Speedometer With Multi Information Display

– Dot type MID with Driver Information

– Door Inside Handle Chrome

– Sun Visor w/ Mirror, Lid and Lamp

– Air Conditioner Manual Control

– Front Seat Separate Seats with Slide & Recline, Driver Seat Height Adjust

– 2nd Row Seat (8 Seater) 60:40 Split Seat with Slide & One-Touch Tumble

– 2nd Row Armrest

– Seat Cover Material Black Fabric

– Audio Display Audio, Capacitive Touch Screen, Flick & Drag Function, Bluetooth

– Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

– 4 Speakers

– Wireless Door Lock With Jack-Knife Key

– Speed & Impact Sensing Door Unlock

– Steering Multi-function Switch Audio, Telephone, Multi Information Display

– Power Window With Auto Up / Down at Driver Window

– Microphone & Amplifier

2023 Innova Crysta VX Diesel MT

– Premium Black & Chrome Grille

– Automatic LED Projector Headlamp with LED Clearance Lamp

– Headlamp Levelling Automatic

– Front & Rear Fog Lamp

– 205/65 R16 Alloy Wheels, same same size spare steel wheel

– Welcome lights on ORVMs

– Black-Out Door Frame

– Door Belt Ornament With Chrome-finish

– Back Door Garnish Body Colour

– Front Wiper Intermittent with Time Adjust & Mist

– Rear Window Defogger

– Seating Capacity 7/8

– Indirect Blue Ambient Illumination

– Instrument Panel with Silver Line Decoration & Wood-finish Ornament

– Steering Wheel Urethane with Silver & Wood- finish

– Speedometer With Blue Illumination, 3D Design with TFT Multi Information Display & Illumination Control

– TFT MID with Driver Information

– Door Inside Handle Chrome

– Sun Visor w/ Mirror, Lid and Lamp

– Air Conditioner Automatic Control

– Front Seat Separate Seats with Slide & Recline, Driver Seat Height Adjust

– 2nd Row Seat (8 Seater) 60:40 Split Seat with Slide & One-Touch Tumble

– Heat Rejecting Front and Side Glass

– 2nd Row Armrest

– Seat Cover Material Premium Black Fabric with stitched “CRYSTA” insignia

– Audio Display Audio, Capacitive Touch Screen, Flick & Drag Function, Bluetooth

– Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

– 6 Speakers

– Wireless Door Lock With Smart Entry Key & Push Start/Stop Button

– Speed & Impact Sensing Door Unlock

– Cruise Control (Not on taxi variants)

– Seat Back Table

– Steering Multi-function Switch Audio, Telephone, Multi Information Display

– Power Window With Auto Up / Down at Driver Window

– Door Courtesy Lamp

– 1 USB Fast Charging Port

– Microphone & Amplifier

– ISOFIX X2 & tether anchor

– Front Clearance Sonar with MID Indication

– Anti-theft System Immobilizer with Siren, Ultrasonic & Glass Break Sensor

2023 Innova Crysta ZX Diesel MT – Top Variant

– Premium Black & Chrome Grille

– Automatic LED Projector Headlamp with LED Clearance Lamp

– Headlamp Levelling Automatic

– Front & Rear Fog Lamp

– 205/65 R16 Alloy Wheels, same same size spare alloy wheel

– Welcome lights on ORVMs

– Black-Out Door Frame

– Door Belt Ornament With Chrome-finish

– Back Door Garnish Body Colour

– Front Wiper Intermittent with Time Adjust & Mist

– Rear Window Defogger

– Seating Capacity 7

– Indirect Blue Ambient Illumination

– Instrument Panel with Silver Line Decoration & Wood-finish Ornament

– Steering Wheel Urethane with Silver & Wood- finish

– Speedometer With Blue Illumination, 3D Design with TFT Multi Information Display & Illumination Control

– TFT MID with Driver Information

– Door Inside Handle Chrome

– Sun Visor w/ Mirror, Lid and Lamp

– Air Conditioner Automatic Control

– Front Seat Separate Seats with Slide & Recline, Driver Seat Height Adjust

– 8-Way Power Adjust Driver Seat

– Passenger Seat Easy Slide

– Heat Rejecting Front and Side Glass

– 2nd Row Armrest

– Premium seat Option of Perforated Black OR Camel Tan Leather with embossed “CRYSTA” insignia

– Audio Display Audio, Capacitive Touch Screen, Flick & Drag Function, Bluetooth

– Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

– 6 Speakers

– Wireless Door Lock With Smart Entry Key & Push Start/Stop Button

– Speed & Impact Sensing Door Unlock

– Cruise Control

– Seat Back Table With Wood-Finish Ornament

– Steering Multi-function Switch Audio, Telephone, Multi Information Display

– Power Window With Auto Up / Down at Driver Window

– Door Courtesy Lamp

– 1 USB Fast Charging Port

– Microphone & Amplifier

– 7 SRS Airbags- Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Side, Curtain Shield Airbags

– ISOFIX X2 & tether anchor

– Front Clearance Sonar with MID Indication

– Anti-theft System Immobilizer with Siren, Ultrasonic & Glass Break Sensor