Toyota Innova Crysta Electric Concept Debuts At IIMS 2022

From the first glimpse, Toyota Innova Electric appears to be based on the existing Innova Crysta with a similar exterior and interior design

Toyota has been tight-lipped about its electric vehicle (EV) programme but media reports have suggested that the Japanese brand is investing a big chunk of its resources into development of EVs. While the company is developing a new dedicated platform for upcoming future EVs, it is also producing electrified versions of existing models.

The Japanese auto giant has now taken the covers off from a fully electric Innova Crysta at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show in Jakarta. The battery-powered MPV has been previewed via a video presented to media personnel attending the event.

Toyota Innova Electric Previewed

First glimpse of the electric Innova reveals that its design is very much similar to the current Innova Crysta on sale across many South Asian markets including India. The only major difference in its exterior styling is a sealed-off front nose which is typical of all EVs.

To further distinguish itself from its IC engine counterpart, Innova Electric features blue highlights all over its exterior body. These blue highlights are even present in LED elements inside headlamps and taillamps as well as the Toyota logo taking centre stage upfront.

There is also a distinct blue stripe running across the side profile parallel to its shoulder line. It stands on silver-coloured six-spoke alloy wheels which are different from the ones seen in the current Innova. The fuel-filler lid now serves as the EV charging bay.

Interiors & Features

Interiors of the electric Innova are identical to its IC engine sibling, at least from first glimpses shown. It gets a similar dashboard layout with a floating top and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display taking centre stage. Interiors are more or less likely to be similar with contrasting dark and light upholstery. Blue accents on upholstery further amplify its EV nature.

Visible features on offer include a multifunction steering wheel, a digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and auto climate control. Other expected features on offer include an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, etc.

When will it launch?

Toyota hasn’t yet shared any official details regarding its specifications or architecture. It is unclear if the company intends to take this model into production stage or is it just a concept.

The company is already developing a new generation model of Innova which off late has been spied testing on overseas as well Indian roads. The new-gen Innova is expected to make its global debut at the end of this year. Launch is likely to take place by Jan 2023.