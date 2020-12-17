2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift – Official Accessories List Detailed

2021 Innova Crysta Facelift comes with a larger 9.0-inch infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Toyota Innova has been the undisputed leader of MPVs in the automotive market of India ever since it was first introduced in 2004. It received a generation update in 2016 with an added suffix of ‘Crysta’. In its second generation, Innova Crysta is still a crowd puller although in recent months sales of the MPV have taken a plunge.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) took cognizance of this and launched a facelifted version of the model last month. The 2021 Innova Crysta Facelift comes with a handful of upgrades over its predecessor although some would say that the additional components don’t justify the premium on the new model.

Accessories List

Now, the Japanese carmaker has introduced the official list of Innova’s accessories to make it look like a more premium offering. Chrome lovers are sure if for a treat as most of these accessories have loads of chrome on them.

These include a premium side step, illuminated scuff plate, front and rear bumper protector chrome, silver roof rails, rear bumper step guard, chrome door handles, tailgate chrome garnish, taillamp chrome garnish and much more.

Other notable inclusions on the exterior are a mudguard, auto-folding ORVMs, a roof rack, license plate chrome, side molding chrome, rear bike protector, a roof spoiler garnish and a car body cover.

To spruce up the interiors as well, the company is offering additional accessories such as a digital video camera, welcome door lamp, wireless phone charger for 2nd-row occupants, air ioniser and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain, Transmission Options

No update has been made on the powertrain options. 2021 Innova Crysta is powered either by a 2.4-litre diesel engine or a 2.7-litre petrol engine. The former generates 150 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pushes out 166 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties can be carried either by a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox which send power to the rear wheels.

The facelifted MPV is offered in three trim levels- GX, VX and ZX. Although the pre-facelift model continues to be on sale in G and G+ trims only in diesel powertrain. The arrival of the facelift has resulted in an increase in spec-to-spec prices by Rs 60,000 – Rs 70,000, while the pre-facelift model has received a price hike of Rs 20,000. Innova Crysta Facelift is offered at a price bracket of Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 24.33 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).