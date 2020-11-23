Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Arrives At Showroom – Launch Nears

Launch of the new Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift is expected in the coming days

Long overdue, second-gen Toyota Innova Crysta has received its first major facelift. The updated MPV was launched in Indonesia, where it is called Kijang Innova. After Indonesia, Toyota is ready to introduce facelift Innova Crysta in other Asian markets. Launch in India is planned for this week. Ahead of launch in India, new Innova has arrived at company showrooms across major cities. Images are credit to Pravesh and George Thomas.

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift design updates

Facelift Innova comes with several cosmetic enhancements, even though the core design has been retained. Most of the visual changes have been incorporated at the front. For example, the grille design has been refreshed and it now has simpler, yet elegant looking horizontal slats. A thick chrome strip borders the grille, which further enhances the car’s visual appeal.

Among other changes, headlights get chrome borders with extensions that seamlessly merge with the front grille. The design of LED DRLs has also been updated. Fog lamps are now housed in a triangular shaped casing and are placed vertically. The updated bumper now looks more rugged, featuring blacked-out elements and a faux, silver coloured skid plate.

Innova facelift side profile has been left largely untouched. However, it does get new 16-inch alloy wheels. The finishing could vary depending on the variant. For example, base variants will have silver finished alloy wheels whereas high-end variants could get diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear too, there are minimal changes.

Talking about interiors, the updates include an all-black theme, redesigned instrument cluster, and captain seats in the middle row. A 7-seat variant will also be available. Top variants will get additional updates such as inbuilt air purifier and a new 9.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It’s important to note that these changes are available in Innova facelift unveiled in Indonesia. India-spec Innova facelift could have a different set of visual enhancements in line with local tastes and preferences.

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift engine options

In Indonesia, Toyota Innova Crysta facelift will continue using the existing engine options. The 2.0 litre petrol mill makes 139 hp whereas the 2.4 litre diesel unit makes 149 hp. In India too, engine options will be the same as the current model. These have already been updated to BS6.

India-spec Innova Crysta offers two engine options, a 2.4 litre diesel producing 150 hp and a 2.7 litre petrol that makes 166 hp. Transmission options for both engines include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

With the updates, Toyota Innova facelift could come with a higher price tag. Existing petrol variants are priced in the range of Rs 15.66 – Rs 21.78 lakh whereas diesel variants are available from Rs 16.44 to Rs 23.63 lakh.