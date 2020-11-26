Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift First Look Walkaround – Interiors, Exteriors

Facelifted Innova Crysta has now been launched in India – It is Rs 70k more expensive

One of the popular MPVs in the country, Toyota Innova Crysta has received a mid-life makeover. The facelift model comes with a range of exterior and interiors updates as well as new features. A total of five variants are on offer – G, G+, GX, VX, and ZX. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Price starts from Rs 16.26 lakhs.

Innova Petrol Manual Price Rs Lakh Ex-sh GX MT 7 Seater 16.26 GX MT 8 Seater 16.31 VX MT 7 Seater 19.70 Innova Petrol Auto Price Rs Lakh Ex-sh GX AT 7 Seater 17.62 GX AT 8 Seater 17.67 ZX AT 7 Seater 22.48 Innova Diesel Manual Price Rs Lakh Ex-sh G MT 7 Seater 16.64 G MT 8 Seater 16.69 G+ MT 7 Seater 17.92 G+ MT 8 Seater 17.97 GX MT 7 Seater 18.07 GX MT 8 Seater 18.12 VX MT 7 Seater 21.59 VX MT 8 Seater 21.64 ZX MT 7 Seater 23.13 Innova Diesel Manual Price Rs Lakh Ex-sh GX AT 7 Seater 19.38 GX AT 8 Seater 19.43 ZX AT 7 Seater 24.33

Design and feature updates

Crysta facelift gets a number of cosmetic updates at the front. The grille has been revised with new horizontal slats and it now comes in a blacked-out theme with thick chrome borders. Headlamp units look sleeker and merge with the top section of the grille in a seamless design. These also come with integrated DRLs.

The front bumper has been updated and along with the faux skid plate, it enhances the vehicle’s sporty profile. Other key changes include new triangular shaped, deep-set fog lamp housing and slightly larger Toyota logo.

Side profile remains largely the same as earlier with the exception of 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, most design elements are the same as earlier. Below is a detailed first look walkaround video of the new 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift by PowerOnWheel youtube channel.

On the inside, Crysta facelift gets more premium upholstery. In terms of feature upgrades, the facelift has been equipped with an air purifier, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 360° parking camera.

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift engine

Facelift Crysta continues with the existing BS6 powertrains that include a 2.7 litre petrol motor and a 2.4 litre diesel engine. The former is capable of generating 164 bhp of max power and 245 Nm of max torque. The diesel mill churns out 148 bhp and 360 Nm. Transmission options for both engines include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift will continue to rivals the likes of Mahindra Marazzo and MG Hector Plus. It is expected that the facelift model will help boost sales that have been flagging in recent months.

In October, Innova Crysta YoY sales registered de-growth of -11.56 percent, down from 5,062 units in October last year to 4,477 units in October 2020. In the list of bestselling MUVs in October, Innova was at fourth place, trailing behind Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero and Renault Triber.

With the updates, Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has become costlier by approximately Rs 70k. The outgoing model is priced in the range of Rs 15.66 lakh to Rs 23.63 lakh. Till stocks last, the current model and the facelift will be sold concurrently. Customers can enquire at the dealership about potential availability of discounts and benefits on current Innova Crysta.