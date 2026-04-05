Toyota Innova Crysta To Be Discontinued Early 2027

Factors like upcoming stricter CAFE 3 norms and the need to improve production efficiency could have influenced Innova Crysta’s future prospects

Since its launch in 2016, the Toyota Innova Crysta has been a popular choice. In several months, it even emerged as Toyota’s top-selling car in India. However, with the upcoming CAFE 3 norms, it will become challenging to sustain diesel, ladder-frame vehicles. Toyota will discontinue the Innova Crysta in early 2027, reveals a new report. To fill the demand of Crysta, Toyota will launch a more affordable, stripped-down version of the Innova Hycross Hybrid. This will be especially beneficial for fleet operators.

Hycross Hybrid to replace Crysta

A significant percentage of Toyota Innova Crysta sales come from fleet operators. The MPV is preferred for its hassle-free operations, durability and relatively low maintenance and running costs. Other factors include spacious interiors, rugged build for Indian conditions and high resale value. Toyota Innova Crysta is currently available at a starting price of Rs 18.85 lakh.

In comparison, the Innova Hycross petrol base variant is priced at Rs 18.33 lakh. In terms of pricing, the base variant of Innova Hycross petrol seems like a good replacement for the Crysta. However, the Toyota Innova Hycross petrol may not appeal to fleet operators due to higher running costs. In real-world conditions, the Hycross petrol has a mileage of around 10 km/l.

Crysta is preferred since it has relatively higher mileage. This is of critical importance to fleet operators. Diesel also works out cheaper, which can boost savings for fleet operators with high daily usage and regular long-distance tours. Innova Hycross Hybrid can be a better choice for fleet operators, as it has real-world mileage of around 14-15 km/l. It can serve as a replacement for the Crysta.

However, Hycross Hybrid has a much higher starting price of Rs 26.30 lakh. That’s a difference of close to Rs 7.50 lakh, as compared to the base variant of Crysta diesel. To fix this gap, Toyota could be working on an affordable version of the Hycross Hybrid. The new base variant of Hycross Hybrid could focus on essential features, while dropping premium options.

Economies of scale, potential GST cut

By replacing the ladder-frame Crysta with the monocoque Hycross Hybrid, Toyota will no longer have to maintain two different chassis lines. This will help improve production efficiency and overall business operations. Achieving compliance with upcoming stricter emission norms will also become easier with a petrol hybrid powertrain. The per-unit cost of battery and motor used in hybrid variants could also be reduced, as Crysta’s sales volumes shift entirely to the Hycross Hybrid.

While there is no clear indication, hybrid cars could be taxed at a lower GST rate in the future. If that happens, switching to the Innova Hycross Hybrid will become even more affordable for fleet operators. Hycross is currently the second bestselling Toyota car in India, contributing close to 20% to the brand’s monthly sales.

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