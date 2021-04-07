Toyota Innova, Fortuner Prices Increased – New April 2021 Price List

Toyota has not increased prices of its four models – Glanza, Baleno, Vellfire and Yaris

At the start of a new financial year, it is common for the automotive industry to witness price hikes by almost all manufacturers. The latest Domino to fall is Toyota which has increased prices for three of its models including- Fortuner, Innova and Camry. The price hikes are in the range of Rs 26k to Rs 1.18 lakh.

Innova Crysta Facelfift

One of the longest-running products of the Japanese carmaker in its international portfolio is Innova which also has witnessed a price hike of Rs 26,000 across the entire range. Innova Crysta recently received a facelift late last year which came with updated exterior styling and a few new features as well. The MPV will now be available at a starting price of Rs 16.53 lakh for the petrol-powered model and Rs 16.91 lakh in its diesel guise.

Fortuner Price Hike April 2021

On the other hand, Fortuner received a uniform price hike of Rs 36,000 across all its variants although the range-topping Fortuner Legender recorded a price hike of Rs 72,000. Fortuner is the most expensive SUV in the segment, and also the best-selling.

The premium full-size SUV was recently given a mid-life makeover earlier this year which came with a series of updates- both features and spec-wise along with a substantial pierce increment in the first place. While the standard Fortuner would now cost in between Rs 30.34 lakh and Rs 37.79 lakh, one would have to pay Rs 38.30 lakh for the Legender trim (all prices ex-showroom). Below is the detailed price hike for April 2021, ex-sh.

The updated Fortuner is available with two engine options- 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel unit. The former is capable of producing 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 201 bhp and 420 Nm (500 Nm in automatic) of peak torque.

Both powertrains come with the options of either 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. A 4×4 drivetrain is available as an option only with the diesel engine. Prices of other models of Toyota such as Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Yaris and Vellfire have been left untouched for now.

Camry Price Hike

The increment prices have been in effect since April 1, 2021. The magnitude of the price hike varies depending upon the models and variants on offer. Toyota’s luxury sedan Camry has received the highest price hike of Rs 1.18 lakh. Offered in a single hybrid trim, Camry will now be retailed at a price of Rs 40.59 lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala).

Camry features a hybrid powertrain which features a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired to an 88kW electric motor that combines to generate a cumulative output of 215 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor is capable of producing an output of 175 bhp single-handed while the electric motor returns an output of 118 bhp and 202 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed CVT transmission.