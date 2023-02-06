Toyota Innova HyCross Bulk Deliveries Done By Dealer – Video

New Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid variant is in huge demand – Waiting has crossed 1 year mark in some cities

Innova HyCross has been met with positive response in India. In essence, it offers versatility and advanced features to cater to customer needs. It’s built on a 5th gen self-charging strong hybrid electric system, monocoque frame, and TNGA 2.0 litre 4-cyl gasoline engine, among other fine niceties.

Toyota has packaged it as one of advanced technology and comfort, along with its fuel efficiency. Its demand will help perfectly gauge whether or not it’s a wise choice for sustainable mobility. Innova HyCross offers a powerful performance and quick acceleration for a refined driving experience. For TKM, HyCross is designed to strengthen the brand’s legacy and boost Toyota’s pursuit of sustainable mobility.

Toyota Innova HyCross Bulk Deliveries

After a long wait, customers have finally started to get their hands on the new Innova HyCross. Though bookings had opened a few months ago, deliveries have only started now. First batch of Innova HyCross owners are now taking delivery across major Indian cities.

Recently, a Toyota dealer has done bulk delivery of the new Innova HyCross. The dealer invited all first batch owners to the showroom and handed over the new car to all of them on the same day. Hat tip to Car Jigyasu for sharing this video on bulk delivery of new Innova Hycross.

Innova’s 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System, built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, offers fuel efficiency of 21.1 km/l, quick acceleration, easy maneuverability, and high ride quality. Innova HyCross comes with a TNGA 2.0-Litre Engine with Toyota Hybrid System (THS) and e-drive transmission to deliver max power output of 137 kW (186 PS). Gasoline grades armed with TNGA 2.0 Litre engine deliver an output of 128 kW (174 PS). HyCross SVEV is capable of running 40 percent of the distance and 60 percent of the time in electric (EV) or zero emission mode.

Exterior design, Feature rich interiors

Toyota Innova HyCross exterior design includes a panoramic sunroof, front grille with gun metal finish, and automatic LED headlamps with auto high beam. It features first-in-segment dual function daytime running light (DRLs). Raised bonnet line, large hexagonal grille, wider bumper, curved rear, and bigger tyres with shorter overhangs give the vehicle a sophisticated and rugged look.

Innova HyCross offers maximum comfort and convenience through interior features. Paddle Shift and Driver Seat Memory make for an effortless driving experience. Dual Zone Air Conditioner ensures that every passenger stays cool. Electrochromic Inner Rear View Mirror (EC IRVM) and Rear Retractable Sunshade add to convenience. Large TFT Multi Information Display keeps you informed. Its dark chestnut quilted soft-touch leather seats, metallic bits, and indirect blue ambient illumination improves cabin feel.

Raised eye point and front ventilated seats provide added comfort. Powered Ottoman 2nd Row Seats and multi-zone A/C make the back seats an enjoyable experience. Flat floor design, long wheelbase, and platform width enhancement provide ample space for passengers and luggage. Power back door and tilt-down seats are convenient. Seamless infotainment experience is enhanced with its 25.65 cm (10.1″) display. iConnect technology enables smooth integration of car and smartphone. A JBL premium speaker system delivers high-quality audio.