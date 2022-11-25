Toyota Innova Hycross Debuts In India – 21.1 Kmpl Mileage ARAI

New Toyota Innova Hycross gets a sportier front fascia, spruced-up interiors, enhanced safety and a 2.0-litre petrol motor with hybrid option

Toyota has unveiled an all-new Innova in India, where it has been named Innova HyCross. Innova Hycross is entirely new in many aspects such as its design, interiors, tech features, platform and powertrain options. It is being manufactured at the company’s facility in Bidadi, near Bengaluru. Deliveries for new Innova Hycross will commence from January next year.

Innova Hycross dimensions, features

New Innova Hycross is longer (4,755 mm) and wider (1,850 mm) than existing Crysta, although the height of 1,795 mm is the same. Wheelbase is longer by 100 mm, as compared to 2,750 mm of the Crysta. With larger proportions, users can expect a roomier experience. Ground clearance of 185 mm is the same as earlier and there are no changes to approach and departure angles.

Front fascia of new Innova Crysta looks sportier with prominent hexagonal grille, chrome highlights, sleek dual-layer projector headlamps, bottom mounted LED DRLs with integrated turn signals and chunky-looking bumper with faux aluminium bits.

Side profile is distinguishable with a new set of alloy wheels and unique creases along the door panels. Some design elements such as wraparound tail lamps appear similar to that of Avanza Veloz MPV sold in international markets.

Inside, new Innova Hycross gets 2-layer dashboard in dual-tone finish, dashboard mounted gear lever console, 10-inch floating touchscreen, silver accents on aircon vents, dual-tone interiors and quilted leather seats. Other highlights include wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, faux wood and aluminium finish, middle row captain seats with ottoman function and ambient lighting.

New Innova will be available in 7-seat and 8-seat configurations. Safety has been upgraded with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which has features such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. All variants will be equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels. 360° camera has also been added to new Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross powertrain, mileage

New Innova Hycross gets a 2.0-litre petrol motor (M20A-FKS), capable of delivering 174 hp of max power and 197 of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox. Hybrid variants of Innova Hycross will have the same engine paired with Toyota’s 5th generation strong hybrid tech (M20A FXS).

This powertrain utilizes Atkinson or Miller cycle to improve efficiency. It churns out 152 hp and 187 Nm. With the electric motor, combined power output is 186 hp. It is unlikely that any of the variants of Innova Hycross will get manual transmission.

When launched, Innova Hycross will have best-in-segment fuel efficiency of over 21 kmpl. On the strong hybrid variants, there will be an option to operate the vehicle in full-EV mode for a limited range. This feature is already available with Urban Cruiser Hyryder.