Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition Launch Price Rs 32.58 L

Based on the top-spec ZX(O) trim, the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition gains additional features such as a wireless charger, air purifier and foot well lamp

For folks who value refinement in their journeys and experiences, Toyota has launched the Exclusive Edition of its bestselling Innova Hycross premium MPV. Only a limited number of units of this sportier variant will be available for sale. Bookings are open at Toyota dealerships and online as well. Let’s explore all the upgrades available with this Exclusive Edition of Innova Hycross.

Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition – Price

With the updates, the Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition is being offered at a premium of Rs 1.24 lakh over the ZX(O) trim. It is available at a starting price of Rs 32.58 lakh. The standard hybrid variants of Innova Hycross are available in the price range of Rs 26.31 lakh to Rs 31.34 lakh. Innova Hycross is also available with a standard petrol powertrain, with prices in the range of Rs 19.09 lakh to Rs 21.30 lakh.

Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition – What’s new?

Cosmetic touch-ups include dual-tone treatment across exteriors and interiors, along with multiple blacked-out parts. These enhancements help achieve a more SUV-like character for Innova Hycross. Colour options available with Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition include Super White and Pearl White. Both these variants are available in dual-tone format.

At the front, there’s ‘INNOVA’ badging in black on the hood. The Exclusive Edition model gets a blacked-out roof and pillars, ensuring a distinctive look in comparison to the standard variants. The black treatment can also be seen across the front grille, rear bumper and alloy wheels. Wheel arch claddings are now painted Black with Exclusive Edition.

Other highlights include front grille garnish, front under run, rear under run, ORVM garnish and rear door chrome lid garnish. One can also notice the Exclusive badging at the rear. Moving inside, the dual-tone theme has been applied to the instrument panel, seat upholstery, door fabric and centre console lid. Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition gains additional features such as an air purifier, wireless charger and foot well lamp.

Powertrain, features

Based on the ZX(O) trim, Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition is equipped with TNGA 5th Generation strong hybrid powertrain. It comprises a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, In-Line, 16 Valve, DOHC, VVTi petrol engine and a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The battery pack used is a 168 cell Ni-MH (Nickel Metal Hydride) unit. Combined output is 186 PS and 206 Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels through an e-CVT transmission.

Innova Hycross hybrid has driving modes of Eco, Normal and Power. It can operate in EV mode for short distances, depending on the available battery charge. The MPV also supports petrol mode and hybrid mode and comes with regenerative braking. ARAI-certified range is 23.24 km/l, which is a significant number in this segment.

Other features of Hycross Exclusive Edition are the same as those of the ZX(O) variant. Key highlights include ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting and roof-mounted AC vents, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, powered Ottoman seats and a premium JBL sound system with 9 speakers. Safety kit includes 6 airbags, auto high beam, dynamic radar cruise control, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, lane trace assist and rear cross-traffic alert.