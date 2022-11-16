Toyota Innova HyCross First India Teaser Out – My New HY

Toyota Innova HyCross might very well be the first Innova to ditch a diesel engine option

Indian automotive segment has a few vehicles that have become really special. Toyota Innova is one of them. A name that is instantly recognisable and is usually associated with premium MPV space. Since its inception, it has gone strength to strength in creating a massive fan base along the way.

Toyota will soon be launching a hybrid avatar of Innova. Even though it is not confirmed, the name Innova HyCross is likely to stand strong. This is a step towards the company’s global push for electrification, with a special focus on launching hybrid versions of existing cars. This approach is slightly different from other carmakers that are going heavy into electric vehicles.

Toyota Innova HyCross – First India Teaser

With its leaked patent, it is evident that it will be the first time that an Innova is getting a lightweight monocoque chassis based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-C). Outgoing model has the conventional ladder-frame chassis. Innova Hycross will be superior in terms of ride quality, overall control and handling and fuel efficiency.

Innova Crysta’s ruggedness and load-carrying capabilities might not be carried over with newer models. Current Innova Crysta might survive and sell alongside HyCross for the fleet segment. Renders based on leaked patents reveal its aggressive front grille, large air dams, faux skid plates, body cladding, sleek headlights and more.

One might even draw relevance with Toyota’s global SUV design language. Design, as a whole, pays tribute to outgoing Crysta as that establishes familiarity. Something that is needed to keep Innova’s image in line with premium vehicles. Due to its SUV-ish appeal, it looks like a RAV4’s sibling. Which is not a bad thing.

On the inside, Toyota Innova Hycross spied, and has a ton of features. It includes a panoramic sunroof, Ottoman function in middle-row seats, multi-coloured ambient light and a flat floor. It is likely to get a dual-tone theme, in line with recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Other key details include silver accents on dashboard and aircon vents, which ensure a premium look and feel. In terms of utility, the passenger side dashboard has a recess for storage. This is on top of the glove box.

Features & Specs

Safety kit is sure to include features like a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake. ADAS features are the talk of the town and Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) is likely to make it to HyCross. TSS comes with road sign assist, automatic high beam, lane departure alert, proactive driving assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and dynamic radar cruise control, among many.

Diesel engine options are not likely to be offered. A Hybrid powertrain will be offered instead. Reports suggest that 2023 Innova will get a 2L petrol engine with a hybrid electric motor. Engine specs have not been revealed yet. 2023 Innova hybrid is likely to miss out on a manual gearbox option. It will debut on November 25 and further details will be divulged on that day. Innova HyCross is said to spawn into a Maruti Suzuki badged product as well, sometime next year.