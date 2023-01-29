Toyota Innova HyCross First Owner Delivery – Hybrid Variant Waiting Nears 1 Yr

Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid delivery has started – Nilansh Desai is the first owner, who took delivery earlier this week

Last year in December, Toyota had launched Innova HyCross in the price range of Rs 18.3 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh, ex-sh. A total of five trims are available – G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O). Hybrid option is available with VX, ZX and ZX (O) trim levels.

Even before prices were announced last year, a significant number of bookings were registered. It was estimated that waiting period was already up to 6 months at some locations. Now, after around a month’s time since launch, waiting period for Innova HyCross Hybrid variant is close to 12 months.

Toyota Innova HyCross First Owner Delivery

As promised by Toyota, deliveries of the new Innova HyCross Hybrid have now started. Nilansh Desai has claimed that he is the first owner of the new Innova HyCross to take delivery. He took delivery of the VX Hybrid variant earlier this week and shared detailed photos of the same.

Nilansh has also shared a detailed first drive report of the Innova Hybrid. Strong hybrid is something new in mainstream auto segment in India, which is certainly drawing attention. Innova HyCross hybrid variants are powered by a 2-0-litre petrol motor that churns out 186 hp of max power. It is mated to an e-drive transmission. With the hybrid powertrain, Toyota is promising an exhilarating performance. Users also stand to gain from best-in-class fuel efficiency of 21.2 km per litre. Overall driving dynamics has also been enhanced with the MPV making the shift from ladder frame to monocoque platform.

It is to note that base-spec variants of Innova HyCross get a naturally-aspirated motor that makes 172 hp. It is offered with a CVT gearbox. Dealer sources have revealed that there’s greater demand for hybrid variants. Other reasons that could be contributing to higher demand for Innova HyCross hybrid variants include its range of segment-first features.

Some examples include first-in-segment ventilated seats, power back door, rear sunshade, multi-zone AC (front and rear), electrochromic IRVM, powered Ottoman seats with long slide and paddle shifters. This is the first time Innova is getting a sunroof, which could be another factor for increased demand for top-spec hybrid variants. Safety kit also includes segment-first features such as rear cross traffic alert.

Improved styling and new features

Innova HyCross has more of a SUV-inspired design, which could be working to its advantage. Some key highlights include prominent front grille and bumper, tri-eye sleek LED headlamps, first-in-segment dual function LED DRL + indicator, R18 super chrome alloy wheels, sporty roof spoiler and surface emitting LED tail lamps.

Innova HyCross is a lot more spacious in comparison to its predecessor. Interiors are ultra-premium with features such as dark chestnut dual tone dashboard, soft touch instrument panel, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 360° camera view, 9-speaker JBL system with subwoofer, 8-way powered driver seat with memory function, dark chestnut leather seats in quilted pattern and 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Safety has been enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense platform. It includes features like dynamic radar cruise control, auto high beam, blind spot monitor, pre-collision system, rear cross traffic alert, lane trace assist and 6 SRS airbags. Innova HyCross is also equipped with connectivity features such as remote functions, find my car, vehicle health, etc.