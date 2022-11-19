Toyota Innova HyCross GR Sport Looks Sporty In White – Render

Render of Innova HyCross GR Sport showcases a sportier side of the upcoming MPV in India

Toyota’s global push towards hybrid tech has spearheaded the company towards hybridisation of existing ICE products and new launches. Unlike other companies that are going heavy into fully-electric realm, Toyota is focusing more on Hybrid tech. Recently, Toyota revealed its 5th generation of Prius PHEV as well.

In India, Toyota has recently launched Urban Cruiser HyRyder which gets a strong hybrid option. Toyota is even outsourcing its hybrid vehicle components to juggernauts like Maruti Suzuki as well. Now, the Japanese brand is set to launch Innova HyCross in India on Nov 25th. The same vehicle is getting launched in Indonesia on Nov 21st as Innova Zenix.

Innova HyCross GR Sport Variant Rendered

Since Toyota has a racing lineage, we often see GR Sport versions of their products. Most notable among them is GR Yaris which is a global sensation in both passenger vehicle sector and in rally motorsport. Fortuner gets a GR-S variant that costs Rs. 50.34 lakh (ex-sh). So, if you wondered what a GR variant of Innova HyCross looks like, this is the answer.

Rendering artist Malvin WS has brought this thought to life in the form of a digital render. Note that this render is based on the artist’s imagination only and is not commissioned by Toyota. Take a look at Innova HyCross GR Sport variant rendered below.

Design-wise, Innova HyCross GR Sport gets a gloss black grille with a prominent GR badge. Silver elements that regular HyCross gets, are replaced by black elements. Front bumper is now redesigned and the lower half gets a sharper profile which lends the look of a front splitter. Side profile reveals sporty skirtings and blacked-out wheels.

Malvin has incorporated a sporty touch, while not being too outlandish about it. The changes he has rendered are subtle and blend well with Innova HyCross’ market positioning in Indonesia. Powertrain details are not confirmed yet, but rumour mill points towards a 2.0L engine with a strong Hybrid powertrain.

Specs & Features

Latest teaser confirms the presence of a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, roof-mounted rear AC vents placed parallel to the sunroof and dedicated screens for second-row passengers. A dashcam could also be offered, most likely with top-spec variants. Toyota Innova Hycross will sport a multi-layered dashboard, a large floating touchscreen and a prominent centre console.

Innova Hycross could be powered by a new 2.0L motor. Powertrain options will include NA petrol and a strong hybrid setup. Other key updates for Innova Hycross include monocoque chassis instead of ladder frame and FWD instead of RWD. India will witness Innova HyCross debut on Nov 25th. Bookings will open on same day.

