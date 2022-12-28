Toyota Innova HyCross Launch Price Rs 18.3 L To Rs 28.97 L – Ex Sh

This third generation Toyota Innova in 7/8 seater configurations has gained in dimensions – Based on a modular TNGA-C platform

After unveiling the New Innova HyCross last month, Toyota India has now announced the prices. The petrol variant is priced from Rs 18.3 lakh to Rs 19.2 lakh, ex-sh. The Innova HyCross Hybrid variants are priced from Rs 24.01 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The launch of the Innova HyCross is a significant milestone for us in India and we are truly humbled by the overwhelming response received from across the country. This feature packed vehicle demonstrates the spaciousness of an MPV and is perfectly crafted to meet the aspirations of customers.”

Toyota Innova HyCross – Variants and Prices

We are certain that the pricing of the new Innova HyCross will strengthen the legacy of brand Innova while boosting Toyota’s quest for promoting sustainable mobility. This versatile vehicle provides powerful performance, quick acceleration which along with its comfort and safety , is sure to provide exceptional driving experience.”

A total of 8 variants are on offer. 4 with petrol and 4 with hybrid. It is the base variants that are offered with petrol and top variants that are on offer with hybrid. They are divided into G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O). Take a look at the official prices of Innova HyCross below.

Innova HyCross Specs, Mileage

The new Innova HyCross is powered by 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System with TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and a monocoque frame with an e-drive sequential shift delivering a max power output of 137 kW (183.7 HP), providing rapid acceleration and best in segment fuel economy of 23.24 kmpl.

The vehicle also comes with the option of a TNGA 2.0 Litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine mated to a direct shift CVT in select grades delivering an output of 129 kW (171.6 HP ) and offering class leading fuel economy of 16.13 kmpl.

The new Innova HyCross is available in Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic and an exciting new color Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. Interiors in Black and with two new colors Chestnut & Black and Dark Chestnut, reflecting advanced and premium impression. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video shared by Atharva Dhuri.

The new Innova HyCross offers the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of up to 5 years/220,000 kilometers, 3 years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes and 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers warranty on the Hybrid battery.