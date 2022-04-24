Toyota Innova HYCROSS Name Registered – For New Innova Hybrid?

Toyota India is getting ready to launch new Gen Innova – The MPV has already been spied on test near company plant in Bangalore

Toyota Innova has been on sale for close to two decades. It was launched in 2004 and received a series of updates over the years. The 2nd gen model was christened the Innova Crysta, when it was launched in 2015. Toyota is now working on launching the 3rd gen of Innova.

Toyota Innova HYCROSS

Toyota has trademarked a new name in India. It is Innova Hycross. It is likely that this is the name that will be used for the new gen Innova Hybrid, which is planned for launch early next year. Spied on test, Toyota Innova HYCROSS features significant changes in exterior design as well as size. Interiors are also expected to be brand new. What will also be brand new, is a hybrid petrol engine.

Toyota India has launched a new campaign to promote hybrid technology. Though they only have two hybrid cars on offer currently – Camry and Vellfire, together they only manage about 100-150 sales a month. Is Toyota promoting hybrid tech for increasing Camry and Vellfire sales? Not really.

Toyota Hum Hain Hybrid campaign is promoting the tech for their upcoming cars, one of them is Creta rival SUV and the other is Innova Hybrid, or the Innova Hycross. Considering that the hybrid tech is expensive, it is likely that the current Innova Crysta petrol and diesel will continue to be on sale along with the new Innova Hycross.

New Innova HYCROSS Launch

New Toyota Innova Hycross is getting ready for an unveil later this year. Start of production is expected by Dec 2022, while launch could take place as early as Jan 2023. New Innova Hycross Hybrid on test sported similar size as the current Innova Crysta. Some design elements were also similar like – Innova style glasshouse with quarter window ahead of the C Pillar. It also received the same door design and fenders along with an upright tailgate.

2023 Toyota Innova Hybrid rode on larger alloy wheels and sported LED tail lamps. Though its current gen model borrows the same body-on-frame chassis as is seen on the Fortuner and Hilux, the next gen Innova Hycross could get a TNGA platform. Interiors have not been spied yet.

Petrol and Hybrid Powertrain

Toyota will offer the 2023 Innova with a choice of petrol and petrol hybrid powertrains. There might not be any diesel engine on offer with the Innova HYCROSS. The current Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4 liter diesel engine or 2.7 liter petrol motor. Transmission options include 5 speed manual or automatic torque converter.

Powering the new Innova hybrid could be the same petrol hybrid motor that will be seen on the upcoming Maruti Toyota SUV. Not much is known about this motor. It could be a 1.5 liter petrol turbo unit with self charging hybrid tech. More details are expected to be revealed closer to launch. Innova Hybrid Hycross will likely be more expensive than Innova Crysta petrol.