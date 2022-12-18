Toyota Innova Hycross On Display At Dealer Showroom Before Launch

Toyota’s strategy to focus on hybrids seems more practical, as compared to some other carmakers that are directly switching from ICE to electric

Strong hybrids have received good market response, as can be seen with SUVs like Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Grand Vitara has already raced to the third spot in the list of bestselling compact SUVs. Something similar is now evident with Toyota Innova Hycross that is getting most of the bookings for strong-hybrid variants.

Unveiled in India on November 25, Toyota Innova Hycross booking amount is Rs 50,000. There are five trims on offer – G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O). Strong hybrid powertrain is available with VX, ZX and ZX(O) trims. Even with an expected launch price of around Rs 22-30 lakh, much of the bookings are for top-spec, strong hybrid variants. This clearly shows the growing popularity of strong-hybrids in mainstream segment. Toyota Innova Hycross prices will be announced in January 2023.

Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) features

There appear to be multiple reasons why much of the bookings are for top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants. These come with exclusive features such as panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and first-in-segment powered ottoman seats with long slide. Other supporting factors could include best-in-class fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl.

Top-spec trim of Innova Hycross also gets Toyota Safety Sense Suite. It includes advanced safety features such as dynamic radar cruise control, auto high beam, blind spot monitoring, pre collision warning system, lane trace assist and rear cross traffic alert. Top-spec variants get some exclusive connectivity features, in addition to the ones offered with other variants of Innova Hycross. It has now gone on display across select dealer showrooms in India. Missautologs has shared a detailed video from one such dealership where the Innova Hycross is on display.

Improved drive dynamics can be another factor for increased demand for top-spec variants of Innova Hycross. The powertrain utilizes 5th generation self-charging hybrid electric technology, which should ensure more refined performance. The powertrain has a lower carbon footprint, which is likely to be appreciated by folks who care about the environment.

Innova Hycross G and GX trims are powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that churns out 172 hp of max power. It is mated to a CVT gearbox. VX, ZX and ZX(O) trims have the 2.0-litre strong hybrid powertrain that makes 186 hp. It is mated to an e-drive transmission. Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid variants have the option to run the car in pure-electric mode, as long as battery power is available.

Innova Hycross waiting period

Considering the volume of bookings, waiting period for Innova Hycross could be as high as 6 months. Bookings also reveal that there’s high demand for colour options of Super White and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake.

While top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants will be available in 7-seat configuration, other variants will have option of 7/8 seats. Launch price is expected to be in the range of Rs 22 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Current Innova Crysta will continue to be sold alongside the new Hycross.