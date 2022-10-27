Toyota Innova HyCross Patent Leaks – Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed

New Toyota Innova Hycross will have a sportier profile and pack in a range of updates including ADAS features

One of the bestsellers in Toyota’s India portfolio, Innova MPV will soon be launched in its hybrid avatar. It will be part of the company’s global push for electrification, which has special focus on launching hybrid versions of existing cars. The approach is slightly different from some other carmakers that are focused more on fully electric vehicles.

Toyota recently posted a teaser of Innova Hycross, revealing a refreshed front fascia. The MPV has a new grille, sleeker headlamps and restyled bumper. Liberal use of chrome highlights continues with Innova Hycross, although the patterns are different. The updates provide for a more refined, bolder appearance, all of which enhance Innova’s street presence.

Toyota Innova HyCross Patent Leaks

Innova Hycross will be structurally different, with a lightweight monocoque chassis based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA-C). The current model has the conventional ladder-on-frame chassis. Innova Hycross will be superior in terms of ride quality, overall control and handling and fuel efficiency.

Patent images have now leaked. It confirms the presence of a panoramic sunroof. This is the first time Innova will be offered with a sunroof. However, it may have to let go of some of the strengths of current Innova, which is known for its ruggedness and load carrying capabilities. Current Innova Crysta may continue to be available for fleet segment.

Another key change for Innova Hycross will be FWD setup instead of RWD in use with Innova Crysta. Some of the key benefits of FWD include better traction, reduced overall vehicle weight and greater tactile feedback on the steering wheel. A larger percentage of equipment is located at front in FWD, which ensures roomier interiors. An FWD setup is also generally considered cheaper and easier to maintain.

Inside, Toyota Innova Hycross will be getting a range of high-end features. It includes a panoramic sunroof, Ottoman function in middle row seats, multi coloured ambient light and flat floor. Safety kit will include features like 360-degree camera and electronic parking brake. ADAS features will also be available with Innova Hycross via Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) platform. It has road sign assist, automatic high beam, lane departure alert, proactive driving assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and dynamic radar cruise control.

Innova Hycross hybrid powertrain

Innova Hycross could get a localized version of THS II (Toyota Hybrid System II). It comes with a dual electric motor setup. The existing 2.7-litre petrol motor will be replaced with either a new 2.0-litre or 1.8-litre petrol motor. The hybrid powertrain will offer benefits such as higher mileage and improved ‘step-off’ torque.

The existing 2.7-litre petrol motor generates 166 PS of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic with sequential shift. Another notable aspect of Innova Hycross is that it will be getting its Maruti sibling. The latter will have its own unique profile and trim levels, with internals shared with Innova Hycross. Both MPVs will be manufactured by Toyota.

