Toyota Innova Hycross Price Hike Dec 2024 – Up To Rs 36K Increase

Genre-wise, the closest rival to Toyota Innova Hycross is the recently launched BYD eMAX 7 fully electric premium MPV

Third-generation Innova, officially called Innova Hycross, is among the most popular vehicles in India’s premium car segment. It boasts a design blending elements of an SUV and an MPV and makes a strong case for itself as it appeals to both audiences. It remains India’s first hybrid-electric MPV and is a default choice for many chauffeur-driven customers.

For the month of December 2024, Toyota Innova Hycross silently received a price hike, making India’s favourite premium MPV dearer for buyers. Not all the variants of Toyota Innova Hycross gets a uniform price hike. Let’s dive into specifics and see just how dearer Innova Hycross has gotten.

Innova Hycross Price Hike Dec 2024

At a time when many rival car manufacturers are offering year-end discounts, here is Toyota, hiking the prices of Innova Hycross MPV. This shows just how popular Innova Hycross is in Indian premium vehicle segment and it continues to be a favourite among the chauffeur-driven owners.

This move also demonstrates the immense trust Toyota has in Innova Hycross’ sales performance. At the fag end of 2024 in the month of December, Toyota increased the price of Innova Hycross by up to Rs 36,000 on its ex-sh pricing. New prices for Innova Hycross now range between Rs 19.94 lakh (Ex-sh) and Rs 31.34 lakh (Ex-sh).

Innova Hycross is offered in as many as six trim levels – GX, GX (O), VX, VX (O), ZX and ZX (O). Only the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) trim levels get the highest price hike of Rs 36,000. The price hike associated with VX and VX (O) is very close to that of ZX and ZX (O) at Rs 35,000.

The lower-spec GX and GX (O), on the other hand, get the lowest price bump of just Rs 17,000. These price hikes are not associated with any bump in specs or features or equipment. Not even associated with any official accessories. Toyota also didn’t cite any reason for this price hike.

Any other changes?

Innova brand has emerged as an absolute phenomenon for Toyota. It has been India’s best-selling premium MPV ever since it debuted. Currently in its third generation, Innova Hycross offers many features like a large free-standing infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof and a powered ottoman for 2nd-row occupants, among others.

Toyota is known for its reliability. Under the bonnet of Innova Hycross, we can see a 2.0L TNGA petrol engine with or without a self-charging hybrid setup. Peak total system output is up to 183.7 bhp and it is mated to an eCVT. Claimed fuel efficiency figures include 23.24 km/l.