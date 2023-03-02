Toyota Innova HyCross Price Hike Of Rs 75k – New VX (O) Variant Launch

Innova HyCross was unveiled in Nov 2022, prices were announced in the last week of Dec 2022 – Deliveries started by the end of Jan 2023

Toyota India has announced the first price hike of their Innova HyCross SUV styled MPV. In addition to the price hike, Toyota has also launched a new variant with the Hybrid Innova HyCross, which was not on offer before. This new variant, VX (O) sits in between the VX and ZX variant.

Innova Hycross is presented in a host of exterior colour options, among which are Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant Grade Bronze Metallic and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. The interiors are done up in colours of Chestnut and Black and Dark Chestnut.

Toyota Innova HyCross Price Hike

Speaking about the latest price hike of Innova HyCross, all petrol variants are now costlier by Rs 25,000 while the strong hybrid variants are now more expensive by Rs 75,000. In percentage terms, Innova HyCross petrol models have received a price hike in the range of 1.3 to 1.37%, while the HyCross hybrid range is costlier by 2.59% to 3.12%.

Base Innova HyCross G petrol variant costs Rs 18.55 lakh, GX petrol costs Rs 18.4 lakh. Hybrid VX is now priced at Rs 24.76 lakh while the new VX (O) variant costs Rs 26.73 lakh. ZX Innova HyCross is priced from Rs 29.08 lakh while top of the line ZX (O) variant is priced from Rs 29.72 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. Price hike comes at a time when Toyota is getting ready to announce prices of Innova Crysta diesel.

Toyota Innova HyCross VX (O) New Variant Launch

This new variant is offered in both 6 and 7 seater configuration. In addition to the features on offer with the VX variant, the VX (O) Innova HyCross comes with a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, LED fog lamps, 10 inch infotainment, wireless Apple CarPlay and 6 airbags. Take a look at the features comparison below.

Offered in 7 and 8 seater formats, the 7 seaters receive 2 captain seats along with an ottoman function for the middle row. It is also offered in an 8 seater configuration with bench seats in 2nd and 3rd rows with three point seatbelts for all passengers. Toyota is offering the new Hycross with a 3 year/1 lakh km warranty which can be extended to 5 years/2,20,000 km warranty along with an 8 year/1,60,000 km warranty on the hybrid battery.

Active and Passive Safety Features – Compelling choice for customers looking for a vehicle that provides both safety and comfort

Toyota Innova Hycross boasts several advanced safety features, including Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). This ensures safe stopping even in emergencies. Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold keeps the vehicle in place when parked, even on hills. And prevents roll-back when starting on an incline. Panoramic View Monitor offers a 360-degree view for easier parking and maneuvering. Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system enhances driving experience by using the latest in driver assist technology. A comprehensive suite of safety features is optimised to avert accidents, minimizing damage, and keep drivers and passengers safe.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control system maintains safe distance. Lane Trace Assist keeps the vehicle centered in its lane. Auto High Beam system adjusts headlights based on driving conditions. Blind Spot Monitor alerts the driver of vehicles in the blind spot. Pre-Collision System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems help avoid collisions for a safer and more convenient driving experience. Electronic Parking Brake keeps the vehicle in place when parked, and the Hill Start Assist helps to start on an incline. With these advanced safety features, Toyota Innova Hycross offers customers peace of mind.