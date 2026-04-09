Toyota Innova HyCross Records 2 Lakh Sales – Petrol, Hybrid MPV Gains Over Diesel Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that Innova HyCross has crossed cumulative sales of 2 lakh units in India. Since its sales started in January 2023, the hybrid MPV has seen strong demand, quickly becoming a key contributor to Toyota’s overall volumes. This milestone also highlights a gradual shift in Toyota’s strategy, as the brand moves focus away from diesel-powered models towards petrol and hybrid options.

HyCross Vs Crysta – Strategy Shift, Not Demand Drop

Sales data shows that Innova HyCross has steadily gained ground against Innova Crysta. In CY2023, HyCross sold 45,916 units, already ahead of Crysta’s 38,156 units. The gap widened in CY2024 and CY2025, with HyCross consistently outperforming its diesel counterpart.

However, the decline in Crysta’s sales is not purely demand-driven. Toyota has actively limited its availability in recent years. Back in 2022, production of Crysta was temporarily halted due to regulatory changes and strategic realignment. When reintroduced, Crysta was offered only with a manual gearbox, with the automatic variant discontinued. So those who wanted automatic option, had to go with Innova Hycross. This effectively reduced Crysta’s appeal, especially among urban buyers, while allowing Toyota to push HyCross more aggressively.

Hybrid Powertrain Driving HyCross Demand

A key reason for HyCross’ success is its strong hybrid powertrain. It uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with Toyota’s 5th-generation self-charging hybrid system, delivering a combined output of 186 PS. The hybrid setup enables significant EV-mode driving in city conditions, improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. This has made it an attractive option for both private buyers and fleet operators.

Crysta’s Future And Taxi Segment Strategy

Innova Crysta continues to enjoy strong demand, particularly in the fleet and taxi segment where its diesel engine is highly preferred. However, stricter emission norms are expected to make it increasingly difficult to sustain diesel offerings in the long term.

Toyota is reportedly working towards phasing out the Crysta gradually. Once discontinued, the company is expected to introduce a more affordable hybrid variant of HyCross to cater to the fleet segment. This move will help Toyota retain its dominance in the MPV taxi space, where Innova has traditionally been a top choice, while also aligning with its electrification roadmap.

Features, Safety And Positioning

Innova HyCross is positioned as a premium MPV and comes equipped with features such as powered Ottoman seats, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and Toyota Safety Sense ADAS. It has also secured a 5-star safety rating under Bharat NCAP. Prices start from Rs 19.53 lakh (ex-showroom), with hybrid variants offering an 8-year battery warranty.

With over 2 lakh units sold, Innova HyCross reflects the growing acceptance of hybrid vehicles in India. At the same time, Toyota’s controlled positioning of Crysta indicates a clear long-term strategy — reduce reliance on diesel and transition towards cleaner powertrains. Going forward, HyCross is expected to play an even bigger role in Toyota’s India lineup, especially as the brand prepares to cater to both private and fleet buyers with hybrid solutions.