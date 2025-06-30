Toyota Innova Hycross Scores 5 Stars in Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has achieved a major milestone with its popular MPV, the Toyota Innova Hycross, which has secured a coveted 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The Hycross was tested under Bharat NCAP protocols with its Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (SHEV) variants — the 8-seater VX8S SHEV and the ZX7S SHEV — showcasing Toyota’s commitment to delivering best-in-class safety along with its focus on hybrid mobility.

Crash Test Details

According to the Bharat NCAP fact sheet, the Innova Hycross scored 30.47 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), reflecting excellent occupant safety performance. The MPV also scored a remarkable 45 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP), including a full 24/24 dynamic score, thanks to ISOFIX anchorages and support for recommended child restraints.

The Innova Hycross performed exceptionally well in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, registering 14.47 out of 16 points, indicating good structural integrity and low risk of serious injury to front occupants. In the side movable deformable barrier test, the vehicle achieved a flawless 16 out of 16, reinforcing its strong protection in side-impact scenarios.

For Child Occupant Protection, the Hycross maintained robust results, providing excellent CRS (Child Restraint System) compatibility and effective restraint of child dummies during impact tests. The Bharat NCAP also praised the vehicle’s ability to minimize forward head movement and chest deflection for child passengers.

Safety Equipment Highlights

The Toyota Innova Hycross comes equipped with an impressive range of safety features, including:

– Standard 3-point seatbelts for all seats

– 6 airbags, including curtain airbags

– Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

– Pedestrian protection technology

– ISOFIX child seat mounts

– Seatbelt reminder for all occupants

– Rear parking sensors

Significance for Indian Consumers

The 5-star Bharat NCAP rating is a crucial achievement for the Innova Hycross, further enhancing its appeal in the premium MPV segment. The Hycross has already gained significant traction among family buyers and fleet operators thanks to its strong hybrid powertrain, spacious 7- and 8-seater configurations, and premium features.

The Innova Hycross was one of the top-selling hybrid MPVs in India, reflecting Toyota’s growing hybrid portfolio in the market. With this 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the Hycross now strengthens its position as one of the safest MPVs in India, joining Toyota’s global lineup of high-safety-rated models.

As Bharat NCAP gains momentum and consumer awareness about vehicle safety grows, the Innova Hycross’ rating will help set a benchmark for other MPVs and three-row SUVs in India. Toyota is also expected to continue investing in future-ready safety technologies, including connected vehicle safety solutions and even higher levels of advanced driver assistance systems in its upcoming models.