Toyota Innova HyCross TRD Sport In Matte Black, Red, White – Render

Innova Hycross, the latest offering from Toyota – Comes in 8 variants, two engine options, including a strong hybrid

The much awaited third generation Toyota Innova, called the Hycross, has been launched in India. It is offered in a total of 8 variants of which 4 are with petrol and 4 are with hybrid powertrains. Bookings have been opened at company dealerships at Rs 50,000 while deliveries are set to commence in the coming months.

Positioned on a modular TNGA-C platform, the new Toyota Innova Hycross gets an SUV like stance. Its design exudes both power and performance with a strong road presence. If the standard version is already looking sporty, how will its TRD Sport version look? Well, Bimble Designs have an answer.

Toyota Innova HyCross TRD Sport

Popular Toyota cars have a TRD version on offer in select markets. TRD stands for Toyota Racing Development. It is their in-house tuning shop for Toyota and Lexus cars.

In the past, we have seen TRD Sport variants on offer with Innova as well as Fortuner. With the new Innova HyCross now launched, it is very likely that it will also get a TRD Sport version soon. Before Toyota reveals the official TRD Sport Innova Hycross, folks at Bimble Designs have shared digital renders of the same and they look really impressive.

Seen in multiple colour options of Red, Matte Black and White, Innova HyCross TRD Sport is seen with larger alloys finished in black with red brake calipers, lower ground clearance, reworked front bumper with new LED headlights and LED DRLs. Rear design gets sportier too, thanks to revised bumper and roof spoiler.

Innova HyCross Variants, Prices

Though an MPV, Toyota is marketing the Innova HyCross as an SUV. It is offered in 6 and 7 seater options, the Innova Hycross gets divided into 5 broad trims of G, GX, VX, ZX and ZX (O). The base G trim 7 seater is priced at Rs 18.30 lakh while the G 8 seater is at Rs 18.35 lakh. GX 7 seater and 8 seater are at Rs 19.19 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh respectively.

The Hybrid VX 7-seater comes in with a price tag of Rs 24.01 lakh while the Hybrid VX 8-seater is at Rs 24.06 lakh. Top range Hybrid ZX and Hybrid ZX (O) are at Rs 28.33 lakhs and Rs 28.97 lakh respectively. According to dealer sources, it is the Innova Hycross ZX and ZX(O) trims that have seen maximum demand from buyers in the country. If we ever get the HyCross TRD version, it will most likely be offered only with top of the line ZX(O) trim.

Engine Specs

New Toyota Innova Hycross gets its power via the 5th gen self-charging strong hybrid electric system TNGA 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine offering 183 hp power and fuel efficiency of 23.24 km/l. Another engine option on offer is a TNGA 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine offering 171 hp power mated to a direct shift CVT. Fuel efficiency on the latter stands at 16.13 km/l.

